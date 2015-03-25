Top 5 Best Upcoming PS4 Games: April 2015

April is absolutely loaded with brand new game releases, and compared to the Xbox One, it looks like the PS4 might win April 2015, at least as far as new game releases are concerned. In fact, I couldn’t even come up with 5 Xbox One games I wanted to play in April, but had no problem doing so when looking at the upcoming PS4 games. I’m most looking forward to Mortal Kombat X, sure, but there are some truly great indie games coming to the PS4 in April, too.
Here are 5 PS4 games coming in April that you should be looking forward to:
1. Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Edition
Developers: From Software
Publishers: Bandai Namco
Release Date: April 7, 2015
It takes a certain sort of gamer to love Dark Souls II, and apparently there are a lot of those sorts out there — the hardcore gamer. From Software makes games that punish players and place importance on actually dying in the game, and now Dark Souls II is making its way to the PS4 (and Xbox One) with the Scholar of the First Sin Edition, which will include all three of the game’s DLC. It will also have enhanced graphics and brand new content, including an expanded story.
2. Mortal Kombat X
Developers: NetherRealm Studios
Publishers: Warner Bros.
Release Date: April 14, 2015
As an avid fighting games fan, I’m more than excited for Mortal Kombat X. We’ve seen a lot of cool things from NetherRealm regarding Mortal Kombat X, including Brutalities and Quitalities. We’ll see the return of some key Mortal Kombat kombatants, like Raiden, Reptile and Princess Kitana, and the game will also have a couple of horror icons, Jason and Predator. Count me in!
3. Tropico 5
Developers: Haemimont Games
Publishers: Kalypso Media
Release Date: April 28, 2015
There’s a lot to like about Tropico 5, which was released last summer on the PC. For one, you get to create a badass president to rule your colony. Secondly, you get to rule your colony starting from the colonial era all the way through the present. It has 4-player multiplayer for the first time in the franchise’s history, allowing you to smash your foes in an online battle.
4. Titan Souls
Developer: Acid Nerve
Publisher: Devolver Digital
Release Date: April 14, 2015
Titan Souls is another awesome PC game that is making its way to the PS4. It is an indie action-adventure game that is part The Legend of Zelda and part Shadow of the Colossus. Explore ancient ruins and traverse through this delightfully difficult game all from the comfort of your couch.
5. Shovel Knight
Developers: Yacht Club Games
Publishers: Yacht Club Games
Release Date: April 21, 2015
Again, yet another indie PC game coming to the PS4 (and Xbox One at some point). Shovel Knight is charming in its nostalgia, but also brings truly fun gameplay to reinvigorate the action platforming genre. The PS4 version will feature an exclusive boss battle against Kratos from God of War. If you’re feeling nostalgic and miss the classic gameplay of games like Ducktales, Mega Man or Castlevania, and want the difficulty of Dark Souls, Shovel Knight is likely for you.
