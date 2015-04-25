10 War Dragons Cheats & Tips You Need to Know (Updated)

Here are the top 10 War Dragons cheats and tips you need to know:

1. Warrior Dragons are Your Tanks

“They say dragons never truly die. No matter how many times you kill them.”

– S.G. Rogers, Jon Hansen and the Dragon Clan of Yden

• War Dragons gives you control of a dragon army to decimate enemy fortresses. There are three main dragon classes in War Dragons: warrior, hunter and sorcerer. Each has its own strengths, weaknesses and unique spells. What kind of dragons you use to attack an enemy island will be the foundation of your offensive strategy. Of the three classes, warriors are the most durable. When you come across a really tough island with a lot of offensive capabilities, consider sending in your warrior dragons first. Due to their large amount of health, warriors can take a lot of damage and build up rage. When dragons build up enough rage, they can use a variety of spells. Since rage is transferable between dragons, a popular strategy is to build rage with a warrior, then send in a sorcerer dragon to utilize the rage with spells. Speaking of sorcerers…

2. Sorcerer Dragons are Your Spellmasters

“Always speak politely to an enraged dragon.”

– Steven Brust, Jhereg

• Sorcerer dragons are the glass cannons of War Dragons. They can deal massive amounts of spell damage, but they don’t have a ton of health. When you need to take out some tricky towers quickly, sorcerers might be your best bet. Sorcerers also usually have area effect spells, which damage many enemy buildings at once. For example, if your enemy was foolish enough to put a cluster of lightning towers on one island, you may want to send in a sorcerer to take them all out before they can damage you. Watch out for mage towers when using sorcerers, they can block spells and nullify a sorcerer dragon before it has a chance to cause any destruction.

3. Hunter Dragons are Your…. Well, Hunters

“Noble dragons don’t have friends. The nearest they can get to the idea is an enemy who is still alive.”

― Terry Pratchett, Guards! Guards!

• Hunter dragons might seem like the most straightforward class, but they’ve got a few tricks up their sleeve. As a rule of thumb (or claw in this case) hunter dragons have the strongest basic attack and a medium amount of health. So you can use hunter dragons to do things like take out problematic towers with a surgical strike. And what’s a good hunter without some sneakiness? Hunter dragons generally have spells which give them stealth abilities so they can infiltrate bases and destroy problematic targets.

4. Spell it Out

“Do not meddle in the affairs of dragons, for you are crunchy and taste good with ketchup.”

– Anonymous

• Using spells effectively is the difference between becoming a dragon hero or dragon zero. Before you send your dragons into any base, you should have an attack plan of what spells you want to use and when. Here’s some tips on using spells:

– Maximize the duration of your defensive spells by using Stoneskin and Invincibility right before you get hit

– The Vampiric Touch spell can take the health and rage of a building and give it to your dragon

– The Healing Mark spell lets you carefully position medical packs for the next attacker

– The Self-Destruct spell can obliterate an entire island at the last minute

– The Evasion spell allows your hunter dragon to dodge many of the incoming projectiles. Use it to quickly skip an island and take out targets on next island

– The Cure Poison spell cures and blocks any poison for the next few seconds.

– The Battle Cry spell increases the power of not only your dragon but all following dragons!

– The Elemental Mayhem spell is the perfect counter for a base full of lightning and storm towers.

5. License to Guild

“It does not do to leave a live dragon out of your calculations, if you live near him.”

J.R.R Tolkien, The Hobbit

• One of the coolest features of War Dragons is the guild system. Your guild members will be you be your brothers and sisters in arms. They can help you attack others, defend your base and fight in massive wars (more on that later). Do a little research on forums, the wiki and in chat to see which guild would be the best fit for you (hint: if it has 1 member and is named Dragon_Bait, you might want to reconsider). Once you’ve found a guild, use the team wiki in your Meeting Hall to share rules, tips, tricks and strategies with your team. Don’t forget to show your guild some love by transferring resources and giving them gifts when you buy value packs.