‘Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Capcom knows just how successful remastered game releases can be. Resident Evil HD Remastered brought in plenty of new funds for the game publisher, plus we know Resident Evil 0 will be receiving the same treatment in 2016.

On June 23, 2015, the 4th main Devil May Cry release will be getting its own remastered treatment. Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition is arriving on the Xbox One, PS4 and PC with a host of cool features. The rapid gameplay and super likable characters fans have come to take into combat are ready to return. This HD re-release looks to be a fun action romp that will make sure there’s no summer gaming drought this year.

Here’s every facet of this newly upgraded Devil May Cry title you need to know.

1. Vergil and Two Other Characters Will Be Added

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition will once again allow players to take control of the two characters that were seen in its original release – Dante and Nero. The Special Edition will introduce three new playable characters to freshen things up – Vergil, Trish and Lady.

Vergil will arrive with his slower-paced and focused sword style, which is referred to as the “iaijutsu” fighting style. The two mechanics given to him are referred to as the “Concentration” and “Grim Trick” abilities. Vergil still has access to his “Sword Illusions” as well. As for Lady, she’ll focus on putting down her undead enemies with plenty of firearms. Trish runs into battle without having to deal with any weapon switching, plus her main weapon comes in the form of the Sparda sword.

The new characters will be provided with new opening and ending cinematics during the main campaign. By the way, click on each of the character’s names listed above to see them in action. Check out the video posted below to see the special costumes each character can unlock upon beating their story. Under certain conditions, of course…

2. Legendary Dark Knight Mode is One of the Game’s Newest Features

One of the coolest new modes that will pop up in this Special Edition is “Legendary Dark Knight Mode.” This new mode will throw players into situations that pit you against a massive amount of enemies. It can be compared to the type of enemy count you’re used to seeing in a Dynasty Warriors game. Players will enter a room and be forced to make a few changes to their style of play as they do combat with more enemies than usual.

3. A New Japanese Voice Track Will Also Be One of the Newest Add-On’s

Not only will DMC 4: Special Edition retain its original English voice track, it will also arrive with a newly recorded Japanese vocal presentation. So for those who prefer to listen to Dante and company speaking in Japanese through every part of the game, this added feature should be a welcome gift to you all.

4. Two Special Costumes are Up for Grabs Through Digital Pre-Orders

A nice mix of pre-order bonuses are up for those who cop the game before its release date. North American and European pre-order’s of the game will come with two special costumes – Lady’s Devil May Cry 3 inspired look and Trish’s alternate Gloria design. PS4 pre-order’s will net players two special themes, which can be seen below:

5. This Will Only Release as a Digital Release in Other Regions Other Than Japan

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition will only release digitally in North American and European territories on June 23, 2015. The physical editions of the game will land in Japan for the Xbox One and PS4 on June 18, while the PC version of the game will also arrive in Japan on June 24. For those who’d rather obtain the physical version of the game, hit up the following link to procure yourself a copy.