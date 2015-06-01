‘Batman: Arkham Knight’: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

Superhero games have never been better. At the top of the heap for that sub-genre, The Dark Knight reigns supreme. Rocksteady Studios has developed top flight, open-world titles featuring Batman. They are now ready to release the final installment in its main Arkham series, Batman: Arkham Knight.

Batman is entering an even more dangerous Gotham City, where Scarecrow and a number of other villains are terrorizing more than before. Along with the threat of those madmen and women, Batman will have to contend with the mysterious Arkham Knight. We hope you’re prepared to save Gotham City one last time.

Here are the top 10 facts you need to know about Batman: Arkham Knight.

1. The Game’s Plot Takes Place One Year After Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Knight places Batman back into his dark city just a year removed from the events of Batman: Arkham City. This time, his biggest threat comes in the form of Scarecrow. Scarecrow launches a major fear toxin/bombs attack on the city with several other Batman villains in tow. Along with them, Scarecrow employs the aid of an original character by the name of the Arkham Knight. In a bid to finally put an end to Batman, Scarecrow and Arkham Knight align together to do that very task.

2. The Batmobile is Now a Playable Vehicle

One of the biggest additions to the series via Arkham Knight is the Batmobile. Batman can drive freely around Gotham City in his armored vehicle by accessing it by ground or air. The Batmobile can be used to perform big jumps, speed boosts, rotations, plus its able to smash through obstacles and fire huge missiles. Batman can also access the Batmobile remotely, drive it in special indoor locations and have special uses for it during puzzles.

The Batmobile has two forms – Pursuit and Battle. Pursuit mode can be used to move around and complete specific driving challenges. Battle mode turns the Batmobile into a tank formation and uses its powerful weaponry to take down other enemy vehicles. Additional upgrades to the Batmobile, such as an EMP Device, can be accessed over time. Batman’s other vehicle, the Batwing, can be used in conjunction with the Batmobile as well.

3. The Battle System in Receiving a Few Changes

Batman will now have to contend with enemies that can utilize their own brand of charge and tackle attacks. The Dark Knight shouldn’t have too much of a problem with those baddies thanks to his arsenal of new maneuvers. His new “Fear Takedown” allows him to subdue up to three enemies at the same time. Batman can also grab weapons from his enemies and use them in battle before it breaks. Gotham’s savior still has access to his special tools and Detective Vision, as well.

Batman can also call upon his Bat Family members during battle. This new system is called “Dual Play,” which allows players to seamlessly switch control from Batman to other characters during Free Flow Combat. New moves and double team maneuvers can be used by bringing in either Robin, Nightwing or Catwoman.

4. Several Popular Batman Characters Have Been Confirmed to Appear

Arkham Knight features a wide range of famous Batman characters, which are all listed below:

– Azrael

– Batman

– James Gordon

– Barbara Gordon

– Robin

– Nightwing

– Catwoman

– Batgirl

– Red Hood

– Alfred Pennyworth

– Lucius Fox

– Scarecrow

– Arkham Knight

– The Penguin

– Two-Face

– Harley Quinn

– The Riddler

– Firefly

– Poison Ivy

5. Gotham City is Even Bigger Than Before

Arkham Knight’s version of Gotham City is approximately 5-times larger than the Arkham City insane asylum featured in the 1st game in the series. The game places Batman in the center of the city, which is also split into three separate island areas. Gotham City will be full of side missions, 243 Riddle Challenges, murder investigations and so much more. Amazingly enough, there won’t be any hints of loading as you venture throughout Gotham City.

6. The Season Pass Comes With a Wealth of Additional Playable Content and Costumes

Batman: Arkham Knight’s Season Pass is packed with content, which explains it’s pretty lofty $40 price tag. Check out the DLC details below to find out what you can get when you purchase this Season Pass:

– Batgirl: A Matter of Family: An all new prequel story expansion in an entirely new location where you play as Batgirl for the very first time in the Arkham series – check out the first render of Batgirl. – The Season of Infamy: Play as Batman in all new story missions featuring legendary super-villains invading Gotham City, with new story arcs, missions and gameplay features. – Gotham City Stories: Play as Batman’s key allies in narrative missions extending their storylines, from both before and after the events in Batman: Arkham Knight. – Legendary Batmobiles with Themed Tracks: Drive the most iconic Batmobiles from Batman’s 75-year history, on custom-built race tracks, each themed to that Batmobile’s specific era. Every Batmobile will be drivable across every race track. – Crimefighter Challenge Maps: Engage in a series of new challenge maps utilizing the unique play styles of Batman and his allies. – Character Skins: A variety of skins from across the eras for Batman, Robin, Nightwing and Catwoman.

7. Pre-Order’s of the Game Comes With Playable Missions for Harley Quinn & Red Hood

For those who pre-order the game from GameStop, players will get access to a playable story pack DLC for Red Hood (watch him in action in the video above). Other retailer pre-order’s for the game includes a playable story pack DLC for Harley Quinn (footage of her story mode DLC can be seen below), four exclusive challenge maps and the 1st appearance of Batman costume change.

PS4 owners will also get special access to a collection of exclusive costumes for Batman, which can be viewed in the video posted below:

8. A Special Hardcover Graphic Novel for the Game Will Be Released

Comic book scribe Peter J. Tomasi and illustrator Philip Tan have been releasing a comic book series for Arkham Knight. On June 16, 2015, a special hardcover graphic novel version of that series will be released. Check out the official description of the upcoming graphic novel below:

Collecting the first four issues of the new series that’s an in-continuity prequel comic set prior to the events of the brand-new video game Batman: Arkham Knight! The Joker is dead. Arkham City is closed. As a new day begins, Bruce Wayne finds himself in devastating pain, recovering from his injuries and questioning whether his role as Batman is still necessary to the city’s survival. But can even death keep The Joker from tormenting the Dark Knight?

9. There are Two Separate Special Editions Being Launched for PS4 and Xbox One

Two special editions for Arkham Knight will be released for Arkham knight across the PS4 and Xbox One. Those editions include the Limited Edition and Serious Edition (Comic Bundle). For more information on what special bonuses come with each edition, check out the following links listed below:

10. Two Separate PS4 Arkham Knight Bundles are Up for Release

The PS4 will be getting two exclusive Arkham Knight bundles – a 500GB bundle model and a special Limited Edition bundle with a custom PS4. The 1st bundle comes with a regular PS4, while the 2nd bundle gifts players with a Steel Grey PS4 that’s emblazoned with a special Batman face plate.

