Best Fallout Merchandise (Updated!)

Bethesda Softworks has been on the winning trail for a while now. Especially since its announced the sequel every gamer has been dying to see unveiled – Fallout 4. The reveal trailer had us salivating and the 1st instances of gameplay drove us to pre-order a copy. If you consider yourself a diehard fan of the series that focuses on a post-nuclear war stricken world, then these items should be right up your alley. We’ve put together a list of games in the series, art books, toys, comic books and more for the most dedicated Fallout fans.

1. Fallout Trilogy – 3 Pack Compilation

If you’re hopping into the Fallout franchise for the 1st time or you’re just looking to revisit the 1st two games, then this item is for you. The Fallout trilogy delivers the 1st two games in the series, along with an spinoff game that focuses on squad-based tactical RPG tactics. Fallout and Fallout 2 are playable history lessons that places you in the role as a member of Vault 13. You’ll get an inside look at the beginning chapters of this series, which was originally developed and published by Interplay. The final game in this package puts your strategic methods to the test as you join the Brotherhood of Steel.

Buy the Fallout Trilogy – 3 Pack Compilation here.

2. Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

If you’re ready to start or re-play the best-selling Fallout 3, you’re best option is this Game of the Year Edition. This innovative sequel arrived on the last-gen consoles and pretty much shocked the world. Players dove into a massive Wasteland, which is filled with hideous creatures, allies, dangerous guilds and more to discover. The V.A.T.S. battling system gave players the option to kill enemies any way they see fit. The full experience for Fallout 3 is best played with this edition of the game. The DLC add-on’s you’ll get are Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout and Mothership Zeta.

Buy the Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition here.

3. Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition

This spinoff from Fallout 3 featured the same gameplay system that made its predecessor so awesome. Fallout: New Vegas transported players into a post apocalyptic rendition of Vegas. This version of Vegas keeps that high rolling stakes mood intact, but its way more dangerous to thrive in. The many decisions you make and action you commit along the way may just make you the Savior or Pariah of this huge community. This Ultimate Edition of the game comes packaged with the following DLC – Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues and Lonesome Road.

Buy the Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition here.

4. Fallout 4

And now we have come to the point in our listing where an item is a must-buy. Fallout 4 has been developed in secrecy for years and we finally got an extended look at it in 2015. The bigger surprise is the fact that it’s releasing in the same year, on November 10. Fallout 4’s arriving with a talking avatar, a refined approach to the V.A.T.S. system, cleaner visuals and an endless environment to explore. Your loyal canine companion will aid you in your newest foray into the Wasteland. If you’re truly anticipating Fallout 4 more than anyone else you know, then the special Pip-Boy Edition might be a better purchase.

Buy Fallout 4 here.

5. The Art of Fallout 3

This coffee table book delves into the art that led to the development of Fallout 3. The world outside your player’s home is infinitely more interesting then the vault you’re forced to live in. This art book offers pages full of pics that showcases the best parts of Fallout 3. Fans who enjoyed every little nook and cranny centered in the game will appreciate the illustrations featured here. Everything from the Brotherhood armor to the Vault jumpsuits is put on display for you to marvel at.

Buy the The Art of Fallout 3 here.

6. Fallout Vault Boy Print Backpack

Are you willing to show your love for Fallout in backpack form? This item must be incredibly special to you then. It feature plenty of variations on the famous Pip Boy all over it. Keep this bad boy as crisp and clean as possible, folks. The wonderful pop placed on this sweet book bag must be shown off appropriately and accordingly. Hit up a geek convention with this one and prepare to converge with Fallout fans just as hardcore as you.

Buy the Fallout Vault Boy Print Backpack here.

7. Fallout New Vegas ALL ROADS Hardcover Graphic Novel

Reading into the extensive backstory behind Fallout: New Vegas is something you’ll want to do before you hop into the game itself. Fallout: New Vegas – All Roads is a graphic novel that takes place before the events of the hit game. Notable comic book luminaries worked on this comic book collection, such as writer Chris Avellone and artists Geof Darrow and Peter Doherty. This Dark Horse published comic compilation is a great read for fans and even non-fans of the Fallout universe.

Buy the Fallout New Vegas ALL ROADS Hardcover Graphic Novel here.

8. Fallout 3: Vault Tec Pip Boy Explosives Bobblehead Figure Toy – 5″

The Pip Boy is a staple of the Fallout series. He’s seen all throughout the game as you get tips on how to develop your character. His old timey art style has made him a lovable icon that’s instantly recognizable. Get yourself a Pip Boy bobblehead and place him anywhere and everywhere. That recognizable smile and vault jumpsuit stands out even more in collectible toy model form.

Buy the Fallout 3: Vault Tec Pip Boy Explosives Bobblehead Figure Toy – 5″ here.

9. Funko Fallout: Lone Wanderer Male, Lone Wanderer Female, Deathclaw, Vault Boy, Super Mutant, Brotherhood of Steel, Feral Ghoul Pop! Vinyl Figures Set of 7

Funko practically produces vinyl figurines for all types of entertainment franchises. Their figures cover the gamut of video games, TV shows, movies, comic books and more. And of course, the Fallout series got an great set of collectible figurines as well. This huge pack comes with the following Funko developed Fallout figures – the Lone Wanderer Male, Lone Wanderer Female, Deathclaw, Vault Boy, Super Mutant, Brotherhood of Steel and Feral Ghoul.

Buy the Funko Fallout: Lone Wanderer Male, Lone Wanderer Female, Deathclaw, Vault Boy, Super Mutant, Brotherhood of Steel, Feral Ghoul Pop! Vinyl Figures Set of 7 here.

10. Fallout Vault Boy Thumbs Up Slim-Fit T-Shirt

On the T-Shirt front, this one provides the inspirational thumbs up from good ol’ Pip Boy. This iconic image of Fallout’s mascot is super positive and will drive you to increase your stats in the real world. It looks great, feels velvety soft and comes in several sizes for male Fallout fanatics.

Buy the Fallout Vault Boy Thumbs Up Slim-Fit T-Shirt here.

