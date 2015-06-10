‘Lara Croft: Relic Run’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Lara Croft: Relic Run.

1. Collect Anything and Everything

• Running into the skulls and bones in your path in Jungle Temple increases the score modifier. Collecting the bronze, silver and gold coins along with power up’s highlighted in blue also helps increase your score modifier. Upgrading the Coin Trails and Coin Magnet stats for Lara makes it easier to collect coins and make that power up last a lot longer. Complete as many achievements as possible to nab gold coins. When it comes to picking up Diamonds, you’ll have to go farther along in any level to locate and pick them up.

2. The Basics Behind Clue And Relic Collecting

• Look out for Gems, maps, binoculars etc. out in the world to give you clues on secret areas. The clue meter is represented the by the blue meter underneath your score modifier. Once it fills up all the way, a collectible relic will pop up every time. One power up that you’ll want to upgrade sooner rather than later is the Clue Booster. Doing so will make more clues appear and make it much easier to cop bigger clues to fill your clue meter much faster.

3. Throwing on Different Outfits Changes Up Lara’s Stats

• Upgrading some costumes increases the rate clues appear making finding Relics quicker. Other costumes lead to bigger score multipliers and many more notable power up statistics. One of the best costumes you should purchase is the Bomber Pilot getup, which lends Lara a better score multiplier, increased rate of spawning more clues and extra seconds added to your Clue Booster. Make sure you upgrade that costume as well. The Stealth Suit is also a great costume to buy since it reduces any damage Lara receives.

4. Here’s an Essential Tip for Navigating the Desert Ruins

• You should always keep this in mind, folks – falling in some areas in the Desert Ruins doesn’t mean the end of your run. By the way, steel toe inserts shorten Lara’s stumble time, which just might be enough to save your life. Just saying…

5. Properly Utilize Your Ankh Power-Up

• In Lara Croft: Relic Run you can resurrect Lara with an Ankh. The Ankh was an ancient Egyptian hieroglyphic character that reads “life.” In certain cases, its much smarter to use them. One example is bringing Lara back to life after you’ve collected all the clues on a level. Diamonds must be used in order to refill your Ankh stash, but you should save that currency for new outfits instead. You just might get lucky and get more Ankhs from Supply Drops. The Onyx Turtle charm makes you immune to curses, but does get used up pretty quickly!