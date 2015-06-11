Top 4 Best Upcoming PS4 Games: July 2015

We’ve been spoiled over the past two months when it comes to video games. Fantastic games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Batman: Arkham Knight have been given to us by the video game gods, and both have game of the year potential written all over them. Unfortunately, there aren’t any upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in July, unless you’re a golf or racing game lover.

Since it is slim pickings for Xbox One gamers in July, and there are only two releases that we know about right now, here are the top 2 best upcoming Xbox One games of July 2015:

1. Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

Developers: EA Sports

Publishers: EA

Release Date: July 14, 2015

EA has officially handed the torch from Tiger Woods to Rory McIlroy for their series of golf games, with this year’s Rory McIlory PGA Tour game being Rory’s debut. Since Tiger has been awful on the greens as of late, it’s probably a smart move by EA. If you love golf games, Rory McIlory PGA Tour will undoubtedly be a high quality game, with impressive graphics and smooth gameplay. Amazon has some great pre-order bonuses if you’re a golfer, including coupons that will allow you to take $20 off your next 3 tee times booked on TeeOff.com, as well as the TPC Scottsdale course. If you’re interested in reading more, check out our Rory McIlory PGA Tour: 5 Fast Facts You Should Know post.

2. F1 2015

Developers: Codemasters

Publishers: Codemasters

Release Date: July 21, 2015

Codemasters is no stranger to the racing game genre, and 2015 has already given us one of the best racing games of all time with Project CARS. In July 2015, Codemasters is giving us yet another formula one racing game, F1 2015. F1 2015 will use a brand new engine made almost entirely from scratch. The new engine is said to dramatically improve both screen quality and the ability of the A.I., which has been attacked by critics in the past for being unrealistic.

3. Godzilla

Developers: Natsume

Publishers: Bandai Namco

Release Date: July 14, 2015

Godzilla is making his way to the PS4 for the first time, and we’re not quite sure what to think about this upcoming PS4 game just yet. But if you’re into Godzilla, Mothra, and other giant movie beings, you’ll be able to destroy a city (and other monsters) using any number of them. Conceptually, the game looks good, but the footage we’ve seen so far doesn’t impress, as it looks to have some technical issues. Still, we’re curious to see if the title holds any merit when it is released in July.

4. God of War III Remastered

Developers: Santa Monica Studio

Publishers: Sony Computer Entertainmnet

Release Date: July 14, 2015

The critically acclaimed God of War III will make its way to the PS4 system in July. Gameplay will be rendered in 1080p and running at 60fps, and the title will include all previous DLC cosutmes and content. Amazon’s preorder bonus for God of War III Remastered includes a God of War Fall of Olympus Dynamic PS4 theme. This will have to hold you over until we get a brand new God of War on the PS4, which will undoubtedly be debuted at E3 2015 next week.