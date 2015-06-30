There are plenty of upcoming multiplayer games to be excited about. There’s the usual yearly installment of Call of Duty (Black Ops 3), of course, but there are some others to be excited about as well. Some of the games revealed at E3 2015 look incredible, and add those to the games we already knew were on the way and we’ve got an interesting slate of upcoming multiplayer games.

Here are the top 20 upcoming multiplayer games of 2015 & beyond:

1. Tom Clancy’s The Division

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: TBA 2016

Tom Clancy’s The Division looks like a solid multiplayer game. It’s a large, open-world online RPG in which you play in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly virus in the near future. It’s not an MMO, but there’s an emphasis on 4 player co-op, and it can also be played alone in its entirety. It looks to have a great story with truly new-gen graphics and ideas on a large scale, thanks to Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine. But, this is Ubisoft, so we’ll see if it actually lives up to the hype (I’m looking at you, Watch_Dogs).

2. For Honor

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: TBA 2016

One of the most exciting new game reveals at E3 2015 was Ubisoft’s For Honor, which puts you and up to three of your friends onto a battlefield as a viking, samurai or knight against another team of 4. It looks to be an incredibly unique concept, and hopefully it’ll pan out nicely.

3. Doom

Developer: ID Software

Publisher: Bethesda

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: Q2 2016

We don’t know much about the Doom multiplayer, except for the fact that it’s on the way. We also know that the original Doom 4 was scrapped because it had multiplayer too similar to Call of Duty. Still, we know it’ll have multiplayer, and hopefully it’ll turn out to be formidable.

4. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Developer: PopCap Games

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: Q2 2016

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare was hella fun, so its successor, properly titled Garden Warfare 2, will undoubtedly follow suit. New zombies, new weapons and new modes have all been added, and we can’t wait to see more from the upcoming multiplayer game.

5. Dark Souls 3

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Namco Bandai Games

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: Q1 2016

We think it might be a little too soon for a Dark Souls 3, but hopefully FromSoftware didn’t make it a rush job. Dark Souls 2’s multiplayer was impressive, and it’s likely that the Dark Souls 3 multiplayer will be just as good if not better.

6. Forza 6

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platforms: Xbox One

Release Date: September 15, 2015

Not all multiplayer games have to be about killing your enemy. For example, Forza Motorsport 6 will be about taking your enemy down on a racetrack. We’re okay with that.

7. Star Wars Battlefront

Developer: DICE

Publisher: EA

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: November 17, 2015

We have a lot of concerns about Star Wars Battlefront, since we’ve yet to see an actual match played. Still, we’re excited for the next Star Wars game, and since there’s no single player component, we’re hoping DICE has produced a love-child as opposed to the cash grabs that have become Battlefield.

8. No Man’s Sky

Developer: Hello Games

Publisher: Hello Games

Platforms: PS4, PC

Release Date: TBA

No Man’s Sky is one of the most unique video game concepts we’ve seen, but like Star Wars Battlefront, we haven’t actually seen the gameplay we’re hoping to see. We know each world is unique and you’ll never visit all of the worlds, but what do you do when you get to a new world? Is there a purpose? We assume so, and hopefully we’ll learn more about it soon.

9. Halo 5: Guardians

Developer: 343 Studios

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platforms: Xbox One

Release Date: October 27, 2015

Halo 5: Guardians will have multiplayer that feels more like Call of Duty than it ever has before (at least, if the beta was anything to go by). We’re not sure if that’s a good or a bad thing, but we love all things Halo, and hopefully it turns out to have a beefy online component.

10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Developer: Treyarch

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Xbox 360, PS3

Release Date: November 6, 2015

We were hoping that Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 would bring the franchise back to basics without all of the hoopla that was Advanced Warfare, but unfortunately there are still exosuits of sorts. Still, it’s a new Call of Duty, and most people are highly anticipating it.

11. Killing Floor 2

Developer: Tripwire Interactive

Distributor: Iceberg Interactive

Platforms: PC, Linux, PS4

Release Date: TBA (Available in Early Access Right Now)

Killing Floor 2 is already badass in its Early Access state, and once it’s fleshed out (no pun intended) and has more modes, maps and weapons, it’s going to be an incredible game for sure.

12. H1Z1

Developer: Daybreak Game Company

Publisher: Daybreak Game Company

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release Date: TBA (Available in Early Access Right Now)

Like Killing Floor 2, H1Z1 is also currently available in an Early Access version. I’d be lying if I didn’t disclose that I’ve already put in over 200 hours into this game so far, and Daybreak has already added tons of new mechanics, weapons and ideas since it first entered Early Access. Once a full retail release is ready, H1Z1 is going to become one of the most played multiplayer games of all time. It’s one of the most anticipated upcoming MMOs of 2016.

13. Street Fighter 5

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release Date: March 2016

While we’re a little disappointed that Street Fighter 5 somehow became a PS4 console exclusive, we’re still excited for the upcoming fighting game. Hopefully, Capcom’s newest fighter will be as badass as the original release of Street Fighter 4.

14. Battleborn

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: Q1 2016

The concept of Battleborn sounds cool, and naturally people are saying it’s very Borderlands-ish. We’re okay with that. Each hero plays different and has their own strengths and weaknesses, and it’ll be interesting to see how balanced the game is. The art style looks great, and we’re excited to get our hands on it.

15. Human Element

Developer: Robert Bowling

Publisher: TBA?

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: TBA (on Hiatus)

Although Human Element has been put on hiatus because of a lack of publisher, what we’ve seen from the game in its early stages looks promising. We don’t doubt that it’ll find its footing soon enough, and hopefully we’ll hear more about it soon.

16. Rock Band 4

Developer: Harmonix

Publisher: Harmonix

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: October 6, 2015

Rock Band was always better than Guitar Hero, at least in my eyes. Rock Band 4 will go up against Guitar Hero Live in the fall, and we have a feeling that Harmonix is going to get the victory.

17. Lego Dimensions

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Wii U, Xbox 360, PS3

Release Date: September 27, 2015

Games like Disney Infinity and Skylanders are all the rage nowadays, and LEGO is going to throw their name into the hat with Lego Dimensions later this fall. Imagine mixing Back to the Future with Batman? How exciting!

18. Guild Wars 2 Heart of Thorns Expansion

Developer: ArenaNet

Publisher: NCsoft

Platforms: PC

Release Date: TBA

The Guild Wars 2 MMO will have a new expansion titled Heart of Thorns soon enough, and it’s the only upcoming MMO title we’re really excited about. Heart of Thorns will add new regions, new adventures, new boss battles, new events, a new mastery system, a new profession, new specializations, a new PvP mode, Guild Halls and so much more to the current core game. Hell. Yes.

19. Fortnite

Developer: Epic Games

Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: PC, Mac

Release Date: TBA 2015

Fortnite is also a unique concept that will revolve around players scavenging by day and fighting by night with what they’re able to scavenge (which they use to build a fort). The object will be to destroy your opponent’s fort before they can destroy yours.

20. StarFox Zero

Developer: Platinum Games

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Wii U

Release Date: Q4 2015

We know nothing about Star Fox Zero’s multiplayer mode just yet, but we have no doubt that it’s going to be awesome.