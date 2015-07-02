‘Siegefall’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Siegefall.

1. Make Sure You Complete the Single-Player Campaign to Get The Best Rewards

• So there’s the option to lay waste to other human players through the use of raiding. But before you make headway in these situations, its best if you went ahead and completed the game’s story mode. Navigating through each mission of this mode up until the very end will bring you new heroes and plenty of resources.

2. Place Your Less Important Buildings Next to Your Stronger Defenses

• After putting up your wall and making sure it spans the entire length of your base, you’ll have to focus on building up your defenses and resources. Here’s something we do during most beginner raids – place your less important buildings right behind the wall. Invading troops will go straight for those buildings once they make it past your wall. Make sure to place your offensive buildings nearby so that the enemy troops tearing down weaker resource buildings are getting attacked. Have archers and mortars set up close by. To keep those enemy troops from making too much headway towards your central base, you should keep replacing downed buildings near the front sections of your wall.

3. Which Troops Should You Always Take Into Battle?

• Rogues, archers and trolls are essential troops to take into every battle. Rogues handle the task of getting rid of weaker buildings and remaining invisible by ranked defensive weaponry. Archers are great for their ranged attack options. And trolls are awesome due to how quickly they can can tear through an enemy’s wall and buildings. Normal infantry footmen do a good job of whittling down the health of your enemy’s defenses and taking damage for your Hero when they’re closer to offensive buildings.

4. SCOUT! SCOUT! SCOUT!

• Before any raid, you should make sure you scout them out. This free maneuver will help you out immensely since you get to see how their entire base is set up. By doing so, you’ll see if their resources are worth going to war for. Plus, you may get a few ideas on how to construct your fort based on how they’ve built up theirs.

5. There Are Better Ways to Unlock Free Gems

• Gems go towards all your upgrading needs. By completing challenges throughout your time with the game, you’ll be awarded free gems. By upgrading certain buildings to a specific level for instance, you’ll grab some gems. You can also be granted free gems by logging in daily, opening treasure chests, connecting to Facebook and the Game Center, leveling up etc.

6. Take Good Care of Your Hero

• You may not have direct control of your troops, but you do have the honor of controlling your chosen hero. Heroes dish out the best damage, which is why they’re great for taking down an enemy’s defensive and resource buildings. Do your best to keep them alive and out of the range of your enemy’s stronger defenses. Some of your weaker troops may have to be meat shields for your hero if they’re nearby stronger enemy buildings. Your heroes’ special abilities make them worthy of being kept alive for an entire battle.

7. Only Use Your Cards Sparingly

• One of the main aspects of your fort you should upgrade is your Card Keeper. By doing so, you’ll unlock more slots that will give you more room for unlocked cards. There are great cards that offer area-of-effect outcomes and healing options, but you should only use them sparingly. You’ll have to spend a high amount of coins or dust to use certain cards, so pick your best ones for battle and break them out once you’ve properly built up your defenses. Try out all different types of card combinations. We recommend always having a healer card, plus offensive ones like the Battering Ram.

8. Keep an Eye Out For Poorly Defended Buildings That Can Easily Be Taken Down

• During raids, keep a close eye on enemy forts that don’t have strong defenses. Before you make a play for taking down a player’s central base, send your troops towards those weaker buildings first. By destroying those buildings, you’ll gain food energy that goes towards summoning more troops and heroes in the heat of battle. So your battle plan should involve tearing down badly defended buildings, gaining more food, amassing more troops and going up against an enemy’s central fort with a massive army.

9. The Tar Pit Trap is One of The Better Traps in The Game

Playholic.com wanted players to know that the Tar Pit is one of the more essential trap items in the game:

A Tar Pit is another useful trap. Placing it in and around key buildings or just outside the city walls/gate will slow down enemy movement, giving defense buildings enough time to eliminate them. If you have placed them outside the city walls or in front of the gate, then make sure these pits (or other traps) are backed by towers/mortars. Place a set of tar pits closer to each other in a line or in a row to slow down more enemies at once.

10. Practically Everything in This Game Can Be Upgraded

Gamezebo.com had to make sure players know that everything that they’ll be putting to work for them can be upgraded: