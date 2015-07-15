‘Skullgirls 2nd Encore’ Review: The Definitive Edition of a Beautiful Brawler

Game: Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Consoles: PS4 (reviewed), PS Vita, PC

Publisher: Autumn Games

Developer: Lab Zero Games

We’re quite used to seeing our favorite fighting game franchises receive annual updates. New characters, deeper mechanics and fresh takes on existing modes are just a few of the properties present in improved fighting game installments. Skullgirls, an indie fighting game that’s big on visual presentation and deep gameplay, is back for another round of animated beatdowns. We’re happy to see Skullgirls 2nd Encore hit the stage for a brand new performance.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore not only features everything released in past iterations of the series, it also comes with a host of new features that makes repurchasing it all worth it. Each character comes with a full voiced Story Mode playthrough. The beautifully animated visuals are front and center during its hilarious cutscenes and extra climactic drawings. The extra attention to detail in the game’s character interactions before and after a fight is a nice touch, as is the wealth of gallery mode images and retooled difficulty. For players who truly wish to test their mettle, the game offers three new modes up for play – Challenges, Trials and Survival Mode. All of this content comes packaged together with past series installments’ modes, which means you have so much more to enjoy here.

On the new character front, the devs behind this cartoony fighter have created some of the more charismatic personalities ever seen in a fighter. The newest additions (Squigly, Big Band, Eliza and Beowulf and Robo-Fortune) all arrive with new ways to play and plenty of humorous character traits. The roster is even larger than before, which means more hardcore veterans of the series have a lot to look forward to learning. We have to admit, though – Skullgirls 2nd Encore is easy to play, but incredibly hard to master. Getting acquainted with proper double digit character combo setups and smart uses of assists will take some getting used to. The difficulty here may be high when it comes to getting really good, but it certainly pays off when you become a master.

Along with all of the newest features placed within this console/PC update, a wealth of amazingly drawn stages are also on deck. Not only will you be in awe of everything happening on screen between each fighter, you’ll also enjoy the action occurring in the background. And of course, the jazz-centric soundtrack is on a whole ‘nother level of catchiness. Prepare to enjoy the old tunes and the lineup of newly developed songs.

Bottom Line

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is hands down one of the better fighters to see a re-release for 2015. The devs honored its loyal funders by producing an amazing slate of additional content – new fighters, stages, music, modes and so much more. While the learning curve here may be a barrier for those who aren’t great at fighters, there’s a ton of fun to be had here. Overcome the difficulty of learning how to master your favorite characters and you’ll fall in love with this animated fighter once again.

Score: 9/10

Pros:

The remaining cast and host of new characters all stand out in the best ways possible

Fully voiced story mode and other modes are awesome extras

Beautiful visuals and an incredible sense of humor makes this fighter full of personality

Cons: