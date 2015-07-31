Top 5 Best New Android Action Games of July 2015

We’re back again to make sure you’re aware of what’s worth downloading from the Google Play storefront. And once again, we’re here to highlight the strongest action games.

For the month of July 2015, we have a nice and varied selection for you all to enjoy. A familiar horror franchise is back for its final terrifying chapter, Goku and the Z-Warriors are ready for orb-filled wars, Rambo’s madness meets boats etc. in our lineup of games this time. These picks offer up plenty of thrills in the best and maybe worst ways possible. And by worst, we mean scaring yourself half to death just to entertain other people.

Here’s our picks for the top five best new android games of July 2015.

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

The history behind gaming’s most horrific robotic monstrosities has come to a close. But just be glad it’s going out with a definitive bang. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 arrives with the same thrills and chills that scared you before. Only this time, you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled for those animatronic horrors in your own home! Keep your flashlight on deck to make sure you stay alive for as long as possible. Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy and more are back to scare you half to death.

Download it here.

2. Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle

Dragon Ball Z is one of the more long lasting anime’s that still has an impact to this day. On the games front, gamers have become acquainted with those powerful Saiyans and other assorted alien warriors. Bandai Namco has brought the fast-paced action and Ki-filled air skirmishes to mobile devices with Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle. Players will make their way across game boards, acquire new characters, battle with noteworthy series villains and save the world with Dragon Balls in tow. Gather your Ki, maximize your power and take your Z-Warriors to victory!

Download it here.

3. Ramboat: Hero Shooting Game

Action movie aficionados know what comes to mind when Rambo enters the conversation. Guns blazing, nameless soldiers getting throw off cliffs and explosive moments abound. One of the newest mobile games to replicate that film’s experience (on a boat!) is the immensely satisfying Ramboat: Hero Shooting Game. Mambo and his gun-toting allies make their way across all types of environments filled with plenty of things to shoot down. There’s plenty of boats to take into war, a nice array of weaponry to keep you going and…POKER? Yep, this game has it all.

Download it here.

4. Sonic Runners

Sonic Runners is just what you expected it to be – a fun infinite runner that features Sega’s fastest icon. Sonic The Hedgehog and all of his animal friends attempt to defeat Dr. Eggman once again across plenty of colorful stages. As you make your way across each stage, you’ll free the rest of your critters and collect every familiar item you’ve seen throughout Sonic’s history. Things will get faster and faster, so keep your eyes peels for all the dangers ahead and make Dr. Robotnik pay for his transgressions. GET THOSE GOLDEN RINGS!

Download it here.

5. Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation

No worries – downloading this game on your device won’t cause it to self-destruct. This blockbuster movie companion spy thriller is an amazing experience. Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation puts you and your spy skills against The Syndicate. Supply aid to the IMF by heading all over the world to carry out each mission sufficiently. There’s a great mix of 3rd-person sneaking segments and 1st-person gunplay that will keep you enthralled for a good while. You’ll have an awesome time picking up so much awesome weaponry and even defend your IMF headquarters.

Download it here.