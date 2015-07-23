‘Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch – Tyranid Invasion’ – Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch – Tyranid Invasion.

1. Plan Your Moves Accordingly

• Plan ahead and take a team into missions that reflect your play style. If you’re all about close combat, then make sure you pack plenty of Assault Marines. If you’re planning on bombardment from afar, then Devastators will suit.

2. Pay Attention to Mission Info

• Read the mission briefings. They let you know what you’re about to face and which sort of team you should take!

3. Keep An Eye Out For Card Packs

• Card packs are awarded after each Act. Each contains a marine and two items of wargear. Make sure you open them to get the higher tier marines and weapons!

4. The Basics Behind Bolters and Heavy Bolters

• Bolters and Heavy Bolters have rapid fire. This means that whenever an enemy is within half the weapon’s range, it will fire more shots. Taking one step closer can often mean lots more damage!

5. Have Enough Action Points on Hand For Your Next Turn

• Plan your turn! If you are walking round a corner, make sure you have enough action points to react to whatever might be lurking there!