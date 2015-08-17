Top 5 Best Upcoming Xbox One Games: September 2015

September is a BIG month for games, and there are more than just a few upcoming Xbox One games to be excited about. In fact, for the first time all year, we’ve actually had to limit ourselves to just five games when writing this list. There are a couple of potentially great expansions coming too (Destiny and Elder Scrolls Online). So many games, so little time.

September is loaded with our most anticipated games of the year, and we think these titles have the best chance of being worth our time.

So without further ado, here are 5 upcoming Xbox One games releasing in September 2015 that you should be looking forward to:

1. Mad Max

Developers: Avalance Studios

Publishers: Warner Bros.

Release Date: September 1, 2015

Mad Mad: Fury Road was wildly successful, and we’re expecting the same results from the upcoming Mad Max game. It looks incredible, and judging by the early notes we’ve seen around the web from those that have gotten their hands on it, it’s going to be a formidable title worth playing. We love all things post apocalyptic, and the Mad Max game will bring users on a journey in the Wasteland. The game will have vehicular combat, fighting mechanics similar to Batman: Arkham Knight, and there is a deep and lengthy crafting and upgrade system for us to play with. Count us in.

2. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Developers: Kojima

Publishers: Konami

Release Date: September 1, 2015

One of the most anticipated games of 2015, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain looks like it’s going to be a game of the year contender come December. This go around, Snake is on a mission to rescue his former partner, Kazuhira Miller, and will prove to the world that the legendary mercenary is not dead and gone.

3. Forza Motorsport 6

Developers: Turn 10 Studios

Publishers: Microsoft

Release Date: September 15, 2015

Forza Motorsport 6 is one of our most anticipated racing games of 2015, and we can’t wait to get our hands on the Ford GT. The graphics will be top-notch, running at 1080p and 60fps. It will contain over 450 cars, with cockpits, damage and customization. The game will also have 2-player split-screen, 24 player races and realistic Drivatar opponents.

4. FIFA 16

Developers: EA Canada

Publishers: EA

Release Date: September 22, 2015

FIFA is quickly becoming EA’s biggest franchise, and each iteration looks better than the last. FIFA 16 will bring improved defensive moves, more stars and a new way to play, FIFA Ultimate Team. Of course, there’s also women in this year’s game, which marks the first time female players have been included in the game.

5. LEGO Dimensions

Developers: TT Games

Publishers: Warner Bros. Interactive

Release Date: September 27, 2015

LEGO Dimensions will basically be the Disney Infinity for Warner Bros and the LEGO franchise. Players will be able to mix the many licensed LEGO franchises together. So if you want to take Marty McFly and Batman an adventure together, you can (and, trust me, you will). Players can bring up to seven vehicles or gadgets into the game all at once by dropping them on the LEGO Toy Pad. When doing so, their characters and toys will come to life in the game.