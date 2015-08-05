WATCH: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 3’ Gamescom 2015 Live Stream

Note: This video truly begins at 27:08.

Another year, another Call of Duty huh? For 2015, Activision has tapped game developer Treyarch to craft its newest entry, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

We all got a good look at this upcoming FPS’s future-tech, open-ended campaign, multiplayer mayhem and beta plans at E3 2015. At Gamescom 2015, fans will get to see just how serious Treyarch is about making Black Ops 3 one of the stronger presences in e-Sports. So expect to see all the newest features meant to make watching this game a true joy. We’re also hoping to see two master teams enter the COD battlefield and settle it live right on this live stream.

Tune in with Heavy during this live presentation of the newest content for COD: Black Ops 3. This Gamescom 2015 livestream officially kicks off on August 5 (Wednesday) at the following times: 10 AM PT / 1PM ET.