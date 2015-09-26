‘The Biking Dead’: Top 5 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top five tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for The Biking Dead.

1. The Basics Towards Essential Bike Movement

• Your boost is limited. Conserve it and use it for particularly challenging obstacles or when you need a quick escape. Getting over obstacles is all about tilting and using your backwheel. Use your vehicle to protect yourself. You can tilt to deflect bullets, arrows, and to reduce the impact from an explosion. Always land on your wheels, or failing that, on the vehicle body. Landing on your head or body is a quick way to lose a lot of health. Use big jumps to flip when you can, it’s a great way to amass extra gems. Later heroes that you unlock can also gain energy or health by flipping.

2. More Soulstones = More Stages!

• Moving along any any track in this side-scrolling biker means you’ll be on an endless path until you die. The missions your zombie is tasked with completing make up the main focus of your goals on each stage. By completing missions, you’ll come away with Soulstones. Soulstones are the green gems that go towards giving you more stages to play on. With more stages to bike across comes more opportunities to tackle more missions and collect more Soulstones.

3. Pink Gems are Your Go-To Currency For Bike Upgrades

• The pink gems are your main source of income for bike upgrades. You’ll get to a point where you’ll fully improve a bike and have it reach its maximum potential. Once a bike is done with upgrading, go ahead and purchase yourself a new one. Keep in mind that a new bike will be less useful than your super overpowered bike…at first. Simply stick to using your fully upgraded bike and collect more pink gems. Put those newly acquired pink gems towards upgrading the new bike. That way, you can easily transition to using your new bike once its been upgraded enough and better than your current one.

4. Push Your Device’s Time Ahead to Regain Energy Quickly

• Like most mobile games, The Biking Dead has an energy meter that depletes as you play. Once it’s fully depleted, you’ll be forced to wait until it’s back to normal. If you’re much too impatient, it might be in your best interest to take advantage of that good ol’ time lapse trick. Once your energy meter’s no longer full, hop out of the game. Then, simply forward your device’s time a few hours. You’ll regain your energy once you hop back into the game. Once you see your energy bar fully intact, go back and change your mobile device’s time to normal.

5. Pay Close Attention to Upgrading Your Zombie’s Outfit

WriterParty.com let players know that its a viable option to upgrade their zombie’s outfit over their bike’s upgrades sometimes: