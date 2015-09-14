Top 4 Best Upcoming PS4 Games: October 2015

2015 has been a great year for gaming (and movies as well, but that’s a discussion for another day). We’ve seen some truly great games hit our PS4 throughout the year so far, and September, October and November have even more potentially great games in store for us. Of course, we’re not complaining, because it means our once dormant PS4 is getting played significantly more than this time last year.

The upcoming PS4 games of October 2015 brings the newest wrestling game, a franchise we haven’t seen in years, as well as a collection of one of Playstation’s most valuable exclusives.

So without further ado, here are the top 4 best upcoming PS4 games of October 2015:

1. Rock Band 4

Release Date: October 6

The long-awaited return of the Rock Band franchise brings over 60 new rock songs to your PS4, bringing all-new hardware along with it. It will ship complete with a new “Shows” mode for a seamless multiplayer experience, and most importantly, there’s a brand new Freestyle Guitar Solos mode that will allow you to ignite the crowd with a face-melting riff.

2. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Release Date: October 23

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate takes players to London in the 1890s, with exclusive Playstation content that includes 10 exclusive Dreadful Crimes missions. All pre-orders will also receive the Darwin & Dickens Conspiracy mission. The game will ship with an all-new combat system and weapons, including the Hidden Blade, Rope Launcher and the Cane Sword. You’ll play as twin assassins, Jacob Frye and his deadly sister Evie.

3. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Release Date: October 9

Although we’ll have to wait until early next year to play Nathan Drake’s final story, Naughty Dog and PlayStation are teaming up to release Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which will include the trilogy as well as access to the Uncharted 4 multiplayer beta when it is available. The game will ship with a Photo Mode that will allow you to freeze gameplay at any time to capture memorable moments from the trilogy and share with friends.

4. WWE 2K16

Release Date: October 27

Don’t let WWE 2K16 slip under your radar because of last year’s poorly made game. This year’s game brings a roster which boasts 120 playable characters at launch, with more coming via DLC. And, if you pre-order it, you’ll also be able to play as The Terminator. It’s the biggest roster in WWE games history, containing your favorite superstars from the past, present and future. It aims to be the quintessential wrestling game of all-time, and hopefully 2K Games can achieve that.