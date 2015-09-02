3 Best Xbox One Forza Racing Wheels Available Right Now (2018)

With Forza Motorsport 6 on the horizon, it’s probably about time you get yourself an Xbox One racing wheel. These peripherals are clutch (no pun intended) for those that love racing games, and steering wheels make a great addition to any game room.

Plus, they make the game feel that much more realistic, and with a game like Forza 6 going for the ultimate realistic driving experience, you’re going to want to have the most realistic gameplay possible.

So without further ado, here are the top 3 best Xbox One Forza racing wheels:

1. Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel

As far as the best-looking Xbox One peripheral is concerned, the cake is easily taken by the Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Wheel. It’s covered in black and red, with the red being textured rubber grips. It has optimum comfort, and is 28 cm in diameter (making it a 7/10 replica of the actual Ferrari Spider’s racing wheel).

It has adjustable steering sensitivity so that you can find the right feel for your driving, and an automatic centering feature. It rotates 240 degrees and gives players unrivaled precision. It comes with a pedal set featuring a wide footrest. The angle of the pedals can be adjusted, and the brake pedal has progressive resistance to ensure realistic racing sensations.

Price: $94.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros

Textured Rubber Grips

240 Degree Rotation

Adjustable angle for pedals

Easy to Set up

Cons

Some users reporting jammed buttons

Requires Sturdy Desk or Table

2. HORI Racing Wheel One

HORI is well-known for their amazing Nintendo Wii U controllers inspired by the classic GameCube controller, but they also have plenty of other gaming accessories worth noting. The HORI Racing Wheel One for Xbox One comes in at just $61, and it’s officially licensed by Microsoft. It has paddle shifters and rubber grips for a realistic driving experience. The wheel centers itself, too.

It might not look as cool as anything Thrustmaster puts out — it’s just all black — but it gets the job done. It has programmable buttons for customization, and analog foot pedals with a large base for stability. Of course, at $61 it’s as basic as it gets, so there’s no force feedback or any rumble. Still, it gets the job done if you want a steering wheel in your hand instead of a controller.

Price: $61.19 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros

Price

Good size and weight

Trusted HORI brand

Cons

Unimpressive look

No Frills

3. Mad Catz Pro Racing Force Feedback Wheel and Pedals

Of course, Mad Catz is well-known for their peripherals as well, especially their fight sticks. The Mad Catz Pro Racing Force Feedback Wheel and Pedals continue on the Mad Catz tradition of making quality console accessories. It has force feedback. It has a two way switch that allows for the player’s choice of 270 or 900 degrees of wheel rotation. Each pedal has its own adjustable spring tension, height, spacing and angle to suit racing styles of any player.

Unlike the Thrustmaster, it comes with lap rests so that you don’t need to have it on a sturdy desk or table. However, it also comes with mounting hardware if you would rather mount it to a desk or table. The wheel is wrapped in genuine suede for an ultimately comfortable grip. As far as looks are concerned, it’s well fit to be displayed in your game room or living room, although not quite as cool-looking as the Thrustmaster. It’s also set for upgrades in the future, as the wheel is removable and the internal chip’s firmware is also upgradable. It has a long-lasting and reliable construction that will keep it always available for whatever the next Forza game will bring.

Price: $299.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros

Looks Good

Force Feedback

270 or 900 degrees of rotation

Fully Adjustable Pedals

Ready for Future Updates

Cons

Price

See Also