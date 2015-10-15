‘Seven Knights’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Seven Knights.

1. If You Have Some Rubies, Unlock Player (Account) Skills First!

• All player skills are global passive buffs, which affects all of your heroes. There are different level requirements to unlock each skill. However, you can bypass these level requirements by using your rubies.

2. Upgrade Your Battle Formation for Huge Stat Buffs

• Upgrade your battle formation, which will provide certain stat bonuses for your team. Depending on what formation you use, Heroes on the frontline or the back line will receive different stat bonuses. Therefore, choose the right formation for your team and upgrade the formation appropriately.

3. Try Out Mighty Seven Knights Every Day!

• Every day, you can summon one of the Seven Knights as a friend. Seven Knights are the strongest Heroes and they usually provide Unique Leader Buffs to all team members.

4. Utilize Status Attacks!

• When you encounter tough enemies, make sure you efficiently utilize attacks that cause abnormal statuses, such as freeze, stuns, silence and paralyze.

5. Seven Knights Are Available as a Castle Rush Reward

• Castle Rush is the guild related battle mode. Players rush into the castle and face the Guardians. Each day, players enter different castles, with seven castles total which are all guarded by each type of Seven Knights. If you score high enough in Castle Rush, you will have a chance to win one of the Seven Knights for free.