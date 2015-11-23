‘Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ubisoft’s counter terrorism focused FPS series is finally releasing in current-gen form. While many gamers (including us) are sad to see the cancelation of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 Patriots, we’re happy to have a new entry nonetheless.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will utilize Ubisoft’s AnvilNext game engine to present the most destructive sequel we’ve ever played. You’ll have to rely on your wits and cooperation with fellow Rainbow teammates to counter The White Masks organization. A new set of playable character archetypes, multiplayer modes and more are set to make this latest chapter better than its predecessors.

Here’s a complete preview of the next entry in Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy FPS series, Rainbow Six Siege.

1. The Game’s Specialized Characters (“Operators”) Will Be Based on Real-World Counter Terrorism Units

In order to reflect the real-world specialized soldiers that fight together as counter terrorism units, this Rainbow Six sequel will feature a new group of characters called “Operators.” These operatives will be split up among five of the world’s most renowned CTU’s – the British SAS, American FBI SWAT, French GIGN, German GSG9 and Russian SPETSNAZ. Each of the operators will belong to one of two groups – Attackers and Defenders. The list below breaks down the groups each operator belongs to and their proper classification:

British SAS

– Attackers: Sledge, Thatcher

– Defenders: Mute, Smoke

American FBI SWAT

– Attackers: Ash, Thermite

– Defenders: Castle, Pulse

French GIGN

– Attackers: Montagne, Twitch

– Defenders: Doc, Rook

German GSG9

– Attackers: Blitz, IQ

– Defenders: Bandit, Jäger

Russian SPETSNAZ

– Attackers: Fuze, Glaz

– Defenders: Kapkan, Tachanka

2. There Won’t Be a Focused Single-Player Campaign, But There Will Be Special Missions You Can Play Solo

In tis latest entry within the Rainbow Six saga, the Rainbow CTU has to contend with a new terrorist threat – the White Masks. You’ll have to deal with them across a myriad of single-player missions called “Situations.” These missions won’t have an important story thread you’ll be able to follow; instead, it will allow players to familiarize themselves with the many operators and mechanics you’ll have to master in multiplayer. IGN demoed a few of the single-player missions, which can be read about at this link.

3. Multiplayer & Co-Op Makes Its Grand Return With Modes Such as Hostage Rescue and Terrorist Hunt

One of the main multiplayer modes that was first unveiled for the game is Hostage Rescue. Two asymmetrical teams will be pitted against each other in a battle to secure a hostage. Players will either fight on the side of the Attackers or Defenders side as either the CTU or terrorists themselves. This mode will be broken down into six rounds of assaulting and defending. Each side will get three opportunities to win across 3-minute rounds.

The 2nd playable multiplayer mode featured in the game falls under the moniker of Terrorist Hunt (“TerrorHunt”). Five players will be tasked with completing a number of objectives on a single map while also dealing with waves of AI enemies. This co-op focused mode returns to the traditional playstyle of past Rainbow Six entries. The maps that have been revealed for the game thus far includes:

– Bank

– Biker Club

– Chalet

– Consulate

– Farm Compound

– Hereford

– House

– Kanal

– Plane

4. A Standard and Gold Edition of The Game is Available

Getting your hands on Rainbow Six Siege can happen in two ways – either through the Standard or Golden Edition of the game. Pre-ordering both editions will gift players with a “Gold Weapons Skin Pack.” The Golden Edition not only comes with the game; it automatically gifts its recipients with the Season Pass. Xbox One owners are getting a special pre-order bonus in the form of backward compatible digital copies of Rainbow Six Vegas and Rainbow Six Vegas 2.

Buy Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege here.

Buy the Gold Edition of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege here.

5. The Season Pass Comes With Extra Operators, In-Game Boosters and Early Access to Exclusive Features

The post-game support plans for Rainbow Six Siege are pretty extensive. Ubisoft made sure to detail the many pieces of extra downloadable content that Season Pass recipients can get all in one package. This Season Pass will be active for a whole year and allow players to have early access to several features, which are all detailed below:

– Seven-day exclusive early access to the eight new operators that players can instantly add to their roster upon release

– Permanent 5-percent Renown boost to allow players to unlock content quicker

– The exclusive Season Pass Porter weapon skin

– The Safari Bundle of five weapons skins

– Two extra daily Renown-earning challenges

– 600 R6 Credits that can be used to purchase additional in-game content Over the course of the coming year, Rainbow Six Siege will receive four major content expansions that are divided into seasons. The first post-launch content pack, Operation Black Ice, will be released in January and introduces two new operators from the JTF2 counter-terrorism unit, a brand-new map and more.

