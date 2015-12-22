‘Cut The Rope: Magic’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Cut The Rope: Magic.

1. Cut Ropes

• The basics remain the same – the player cuts the rope and solves various puzzles with the goal of helping Om Nom retrieve his delicious candy. Collecting stars along the way is also useful because it often results in tastier candy for Om Nom or special surprises for the player!

2. Break Islands

• Now you can interact with the landscape too! There is a new type of landscape – ice, which you can shape into different forms or cause complete destruction with! Experiment to find the form that leads to the solution you seek. Actually, the whole game is about finding the right landscape formations.

3. Pop Bubbles

• The bubbles can help players lift up objects, as long as they’re small enough to fit in the bubble! But don’t worry if the object is too big – nothing will burst the bubble except for the player’s magic touch!

4. Float in The Sky

• Try out Om Nom’s new magical powers! He can now fly up and float in the sky, use the air-pumps to move around and drift into the magical airstreams to be delivered to the right location. Gravity is no longer an issue!

5. Turn Back The Clock

• Take a look back at Om Nom’s past! Long ago, hungry little Om Nom was much smaller than he is today, so he could fit through tighter spaces in his attempt to reclaim his candies. His small size and tiny weight helped him make a living. Now, Om Nom’s fate rests in players’ wise hands as he has the ability to turn into his Baby Form and become small again!

6. Follow Your Heart

• Even though Om Nom loves his candy, it’s good for him to switch up his appetite from time to time – especially if there are hints pointing directly to the treat! In Mouse Form, Om Nom’s heightened sense of smell leads him right to his tasty target. Use this feature to send him wherever you want. But find out how to take the cheesy candy there first!

7. Explore The Depths

• Om Nom can now explore underwater kingdoms in Fish Form. He can dive into great depths and use the underwater slopes to move sideways and push anything that comes in his way. Lost treasures are waiting to be found (and the candies, of course!).

8. Use Supernatural Powers

• In Spirit Form, Om Nom can use his supernatural powers to pass straight through solid objects. Players should save the triggers until the right time to help him avoid obstacles, but be careful what you touch! If Om Nom is sitting on something while in Spirit Form, he can fall right through it!

9. Or Get Back to Basics…

• Last but not least, don’t forget about good old classic Om Nom Form! Many of the puzzles still require Om Nom to be in his original form – Spirit Form, for example, cannot eat the tasty candies without the help of his green alter ego! Players can use Om Nom’s original form whenever they want him to come back down to earth or grow big and strong again!

10. …To Fight And Get Your Candies Back!

• Players can use all of Om Nom’s newfound abilities to help him outsmart his nemesis, the evil spider wizard! The nasty wizard has a power of his own – gathering up all of Om Nom’s candies! But don’t worry, there is no level that comes without a solution! Players may not be able to avoid the spider completely, but they can help Om Nom get rid of him altogether. We can’t let the evil spider wizard eat all of Om Nom’s delicious treats!

