‘Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bandai Namco has mastered the art of crafting the finest fighting games based on popular anime series. Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, the many manga’s covered in “Shonen Jump” etc. have all been featured in some epic brawlers.

Naruto is next in line for the final installment in the Ultimate Ninja Storm franchise. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is sadly going to be the final game in the series. But the development team that’s worked so hard to improve this series over and over (CyberConnect2) is making sure this sequel features the most content seen to date. New boss battles, an even larger roster, added battle mechanics and a wealth of other notable elements are guaranteed to send the series out on an extreme high note.

Prepare yourself to enter the latest legendary ninja battles present in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4.

1. The Main Story Mode Will Include All of the Events Following the Close of the Last Game

The 1st current-gen installment within the Ultimate Ninja Storm series will take place after the plotline that came to an end in the last release. From the looks of the many trailers released thus far, the Story Mode seems to be ditching the open-world exploration elements it once championed. However, the developers have alluded to some sort of new mode that will incorporate discovering more of Naruto’s vast world. For Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, players will hop into different arcs of the remaining Naruto Shippuden storyline. There will be a total of four chapters to complete, which will take approximately 10 hours to finish.

Check out the official descriptions of each playable Story Mode chapter below:

– Genesis: The birth of the Hidden Leaf Village, a battle between the two most powerful Shinobis in history, Madara and the first Hokage, Hashirama! – Two Unparalleled Warriors: choose your path between Naruto and Sasuke in the wake of the 4th Great Ninja War – The United Front: The Team 7 is reunited and finish the fight together against the Ten Tails Jinchuriki! – The Final Showdown: Kaguya descends upon our heroes. The battle for the fate of the Ninja world begins!

2. The Launch Roster Comes in at an Astounding 61 Separate Shinobi

Since this is the final Ultimate Ninja Storm game, you should expect to see a bunch of familiar faces as playable characters. The total amount of powerful ninja that will be featured in the game at launch is 61. Series mainstays, such as Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Rock Lee etc. will be a part of the game’s massive roster. The growth of such characters will be reflected in the many upgraded iterations you can bring into battle, such as Naruto’s Sage Mode (Six-Tailed Form). Pay a visit on over to LazyGamer to get a look at the complete list of playable characters.

3. Several Changes Have Been Made to the Game’s Numerous Battle Mechanics

While the base fighting mechanics of this sequel are largely familiar, a host of big changes have been made to make each battle even more climactic than before. Wall Running will be back, and this time, one character can stick to the wall while their opponent can stay flat on the ground. The option to choose from three different fighting styles has been ditched, which means the old way of doing things (focusing on Ultimate Jutsu’s and Awakenings) has returned. On top of all that, weapon/armor breaking and elemental damage will be implemented.

The biggest change to how you’ll play is the added option of swapping characters in and out during battle. One shared life gauge will exist between either your choice of a 2-man tag team or 3-man squad. Support characters will make their return. Plus once one character enters their Awakening state, everyone else on that shinobi’s team will transform into their’s as well. The combo potential and strategic character switching aspects of Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 are seemingly endless.

4. There’s a Ton of Pre-Order Bonuses Available for Early Buyers

The pre-order line up for Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is pretty damn amazing. Putting some money down early for your copy means you’ll be granted with the “One Mega Movie DLC Pack,” which comes with:

– playable renditions of Naruto & Sasuke from The Last: Naruto the Movie

– three extra outfits for Hinata, Sakura and Kakashi’s Costume Sixth Hokage from The Last: Naruto the Movie

– two playable characters: Boruto & Sarada Uchiha from Boruto: Naruto the Movie

– one Ultimate Jutsu (Boruto & Sarada Ultimate Jutsu Combo)

Amazon’s extra pre-order bonus comes in the form of a free 2-month subscription to “Weekly Shonen Jump.”

Buy Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 here.

Buy Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Collector’s Edition (PS4) EUROPEAN IMPORT here.

Buy Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Collector’s Edition (XBOX ONE) PAL EUROPEAN IMPORT here.

5. The Season Pass Comes With Access to Three DLC Packs & an Exclusive Combination Secret Technique

There’s a great amount of DLC coming to the game after its initial launch. The Season Pass will give its recipients access to all three bonus packs as soon as they release. Each pack comes with a smorgasbord of content, such as new characters, outfits, Ninja Info Cards and so much more. We made sure to list the entirety of goods included in each DLC pack below:

1. DLC Pack #1: Another Scenario Pack #1

– a new 3-Hour Scenario: Shikamaru’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack

– a new Costume: Seventh Hokage Naruto

– four new Combination Ultimate Jutsu’s – Hokage’s of the Past, Team Kurenai (Hinata/Kiba/Shino), Asuma/Shikamaru, Naruto/Boruto

– a new Ninja Treasure Set

– 10 New Ninja Info Cards

– 10 new Matching Voices

– 10 costumes From previous Storm games

2. DLC Pack #2: Another Scenario Pack #2

– a new 3-Hour Scenario: Gaara’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack

– a new Costume: Wandering Shinobi Sasuke

– three new Combination Ultimate Jutsu’s: Perfect Susanoo Sasuke/Itachi, Lee/Guy, Team Guy (Lee/Neji/Tenten)

– a new Ninja Treasure Set

– 10 new Ninja Info Cards

– 10 new Matching Voices

– 10 costumes from previous Storm games

3. DLC Pack #3: Playable Character Pack

– four new playable characters: Sound 4 – Tayuya, Jirobo, Sakon and Kidomaru

– three new Combination Ultimate Jutsu’s: Sound 4, Zabuza/Haku, Zabuza/Kisame (for 7 Swordsmen of the Mist)

– a new Ninja Treasure Set

– 10 new Ninja Info Cards

– 10 new Matching Voices

– 10 costumes from previous Storm games

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.