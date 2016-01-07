Top 5 Best New Android Action Games of December 2015

Now that 2015 is now a distant memory, we’re going to take the time to remember the last group of Android action games released in December.

Our five favorites are all over the place when it comes to their overall themes. For those of you who want to wage war as Rome’s most powerful idols, we have the perfect game for you. If you’re more into dinosaur hunting or submarine battles, we made sure to throw in two picks for either genre. And we also made sure to list a new action-packed infinite runner that Maze Runner fans will surely enjoy. These mobile games provide just the right amount of archaic action you’ll need to keep you awake on an early morning train ride.

The list below marks our selection of the top five best new Android action games of December 2015!

1. Gods of Rome

Gameloft is one of the top mobile game publishers across all genres. Their latest foray into the hack and slash format features Roman Gods fighting to the death. Gods of Rome brings together the most legendary figures from Greek and Roman mythology (Zeus, Hades, Vulcan, Atlas, Medusa, Spartacus the Gladiator etc.) for one-on-one battles. The simple swipe controls means you’ll have no difficulty pulling off some devastating combos and climb the leaderboards. The graphics are very impressive and represents each Roman/Greek idol’s 3D representation perfectly.

Download it here.

2. Fortress: Destroyer

Fortress: Destroyer allows you to actively participate in explosive sea faring battles. You’re given the choice to select one out of three ship classes, which then becomes your custom convoy of destruction. The action onscreen is chaotic yet manageable, so ramming into smaller ships and blowing everything to bits will never throw you for a loop. We enjoyed our time shooting off our missiles, putting together a fleet of powerful ships, facing off with boss ships and calling in reinforcements through the game’s Fleet Squadron feature. This fast-paced ship shooter never falters in the fun department.

Download it here.

3. TMNT: Battle Match

There’s a swath of popular IP’s tying themselves to mobile match-three puzzlers. The latest group to do just that are the world famous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. TMNT: Battle Match plays just like Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo (what y’all know about that?). As you tend to the bottom half of the screen and pull off matching icon combos, your chosen turtle will pull off slick attacks on the top half. The Triceratons and a group of other alien baddies have to be put down and it’s up to you and the TMNT crew to do it. Leo, Raphael, Donnie and Mikey head into space for some colorful match-three beatdowns. You’re going to get the most bang for your mobile game buck if you download this game.

Download it here.

4. Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

The harmful and desolate wasteland that you’ll have to run through provides all the challenge you need within this release based on the Maze Runner. Fans of the novels and films will get so much joy from choosing a member of the Gladers and navigating The Scorch. This infinite runner places you within a number of hazardous environments as you avoid obstacles, collect items and outrun the mysterious organization WCKD. Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials is one of the few infinite runners based on an already existing franchise that’s actually worth playing.

Download it here.

5. Dinosaur Hunt: Jurassic Jungle

Those prehistoric lizards we’ve all seen in textbooks and Steven Spielberg films are prevalent in video games. Dinosaur Hunt: Jurassic Jungle is a mobile 1st-person shooter that pits you against those huge dinos. The main story campaign throws all type of missions in your direction as you shoot down any rampaging dinosaurs in your way. You’ll stay strapped with machine guns, pistols, crossbows, rockets, bombs, grenades etc. within vast jungles, deserts and more. Test your mettle and let off a shotgun shell or two within a world populated by massive dinosaurs.

Download it here.