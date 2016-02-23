‘Digimon Heroes’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Digimon Heroes.

1. The Basics Behind Combat

• Match 3 cards to attack! Make sure you choose cards of the same color as often as possible to inflict maximum damage. Don`t forget to tap on the enemy you want to attack first if you are facing off against multiple enemies. Watch out: some enemies are marked with “DANGER” and they can inflict enough damage to cripple you! Choose cards with the same color and number, like 1-1-1, or consecutive numbers, like 1-2-3 for a CRITICAL attack. A CRITICAL attack considerably increases the damage you deal! The black Wild Cards can substitute any color or number. Match 3 Wild Cards for a Wild Critical attack that will charge all of your Digimon’s attacks.

2. Make Good Use of These Combat Tactics

• The color of the card represents the race of the Digimon. There are five races: Dragon – red, Knight – blue, Nature – green, Dark – purple, Holy – yellow. Each race is powerful against one other race and weak against another race (Red beats Green / Green beats Blue / Blue beats Red). Tap and hold a Digimon’s icon to see the number of turns needed to charge its special skill. The Digimon’s icon will be glowing green when the skill is charged. Double tap a charged Digimon icon to use the skill!

3. Leveling Up

• You level up by gaining experience, and the more battles you win the more experience is added to your current level! Each time you level up, you gain more friend slots, more energy points and your energy bar gets a refill!

4. Advanced Team-Building Strategies

• Some Digimon skills are weak when used alone, but very powerful when used in synergy with other skills. You need at least two Digimon in your team that can blend their skills to create a very powerful combo. For example, the skill “Increase the value of all cards by 2” is not so strong on most cards, but it will increase a card with the value of 9 to a Wild Card. Use it after the skill “Change the value of all cards to 9” in order to transform ALL the cards into WILD CARDS.

5. Upgrade Your Digimon

• You can upgrade your Digimon three ways: Digifuse, Digivolve and Limit Break. Digifuse: Increase the level of a Digimon by using other Digimon or items as sacrifice material. The most efficient way is to always use all 5 material slots. The best way to Digifuse is to use 1 or 2 EXP Floppy Gold next to other Digimon of the same Race. Digivolve: Only a maximum level Digimon can Digivolve. To Digivolve you also need other Digimon and evolution capacitors, so check out the necessary items each time you want to Digivolve. The Digimon and the capacitor used in the evolution process will disappear. Limit Break: Only some maximum level Digimon can Limit Break using another identical Digimon! This will increase its maximum level limit by 5. You can repeat this procedure four times to increase the maximum level by 20. A few specific Digimon can Limit Break a 5th time using a special Burst Capacitor. The Digimon used as material for the Limit Break can be at Level one.

6. The Best Ways to Get Upgrade Materials

• For each Digimon upgrade you will need Bits, Digimon and Capacitors, all of which you can find in Battles. Make sure to tap the “Drop Info” button for each Island to see its loot. Each Island in the campaign gives you an unique Special Gift that you’ll receive only once after you complete all 3 battles on that Island!

7. Special Events

• Special Events are always going on. Be sure to check them out since they give the best rewards (Digimon and Special Materials), and also give a lot of experience and bits. Note that some Digimon can be upgraded only by using materials that drop from these events. Fragments or Grains that drop from the Special Events can also be used as Digifuse materials and they give lots of experience. If the Digimon you want to upgrade has a different color (race), use a Digimon of its color and four Fragments or crystals to get lots of experience.

8. Missions

• There are two types of Missions: the Daily missions and Long Term missions. Complete them to get some great rewards! All Daily missions can be refreshed to collect their rewards over and over again. Be sure you check out the missions tab before you start any battle to complete them as fast as possible.

9. How to Get the Best Digimon

• You can get the best Digimon from Special Events or Digi-Eggs! Make sure you play daily to collect Green SP Tickets and Friend Points that you can use to win powerful Digimon from Digi-Eggs. It’s best to collect and use more Tickets and Friend Points at once so you can get an extra free Digimon!

10. How to Get Free Digimoney

• Digimoney is the most valuable currency in the game. You can use them to get Legendary Rare Digimon in Digi-Eggs or buy items from the Shop. You can collect free Digimoney by playing all the Islands in the Campaign, completing the daily Special Events or by collecting the Daily Login Gift!