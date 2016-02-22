‘Far Cry Primal’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ubisoft’s open world, 1st-person shooter series Far Cry has taken players into varied locales. We’ve stalked our prey through lush jungles, fought to save our friends on a tropical island and combated a crazy ruler in the Himalayas.

Now the Far Cry series is not only sending us to a new location, it’s taking everyone into a new (old?) time period entirely. Far Cry Primal is a huge deviation from past entries that allowed players to play with firearms. Now, you’ll take on the role of a tribesman who has to fight with spears and call upon the help of dangerous tamed beasts. This foray into the past looks to breath new life into the Far Cry franchise.

Before you join the hunt, check out our facts guide on everything there is to know about Far Cry Primal.

1. As the Last Surviving Member of Your Tribe, You Fight to Survive and Flourish During the Stone Age

Players will take on the role of Takkar, an experienced hunter who’s the only surviving member of the Wenja tribe. Now that he’s on his own, his goal is to survive within a world where humans are a bit lower on the totem pole when it comes to superiority. Wild animals roam the plains, plus rival tribes exist around you in a world inspired by the Stone Age. Takkar will eventually grow his own tribe, take down enemy outposts and evolve into an apex predator within the land of Oros. Players will run into several intriguing characters as they endure the dangers seen during 10,000 BCE, during the beginning of the Mesolithic period in Central Europe.

2. Without The Aid of Firearms, Players Have to Rely on the Use of More Primitive Weaponry

Since Takkar’s journey takes place in a time where guns and grenades didn’t exist, players will have to make good use of several ancient weapons. You’ll be able to pick off your enemies from afar with a variety of bows, create bombs that either poison your foes, burn them or surround them with bees and get up close with melee tools such as clubs and spears. Crafting such weaponry is done through utilizing the bones gathered from the remains of the beasts you’ve defeated.

3. The Local Wildlife Plays a Much Bigger Role This Time Around

Not only will you have to fend yourself off from the wild animals that attack you, you’ll also have to tame some of them and bring them into battle. This new mechanic makes Far Cry Primal stand apart from its predecessors by placing a bigger emphasis on the local wildlife. Some of the beasts you’ll encounter and become allies with includes the Sabretooth Tiger, Wolf, Woolly Rhino, Wooly/Elder Mammoth, Cave Lion, Tall Elk and Cave Bear. Takkar can hop on the back of the Wooly/Elder Mammoth and rampage through an enemy encampment or command a Sabretooth Tiger to rip foes apart before you head into the fray.

4. Great Care Has Been Taken to Construct the Game’s Spoken Dialect

The language used by the game’s characters may be fictional, but it has some real world inspirations. The game’s developers based Far Cry Primal’s dialect on Proto-Indo-European, which led to the evolution of several modern European languages. Each of the three tribes in the game (Wenja, Udam and Izila) all speak a distinct language that provides some insight into the culture behind them.

5. This Latest Far Cry Release Comes to Fans in Three Different Versions

Getting your hands on Far Cry Primal can be done through one of three methods. The Standard Edition of the game exists, of course. For those who want all the extra goodies though, the Deluxe Edition is a fine option. This version comes with the game, a limited edition SteelBook, a real printed map of Oros and the game’s physical soundtrack.

The Deluxe Edition also comes with access to the following in-game DLC: “The Legend of the Mammoth” mission pack, the Blood Shasti Club, the Bomb Pack, four player skins (Storm Cloud Owl, Flame Fang Sabretooth, Ash Back Mammoth and Wenja Hunter Paint) and three character Perks (Crafter, Hunter and Gatherer). The digital-only Apex Edition comes with all the aforementioned DLC and a few extra bonuses: the Sabretooth, Owl and Mammoth DLC packs.

