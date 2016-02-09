Top 5 Upcoming Most Anticipated Action Adventure Games of 2016

Just like the Upcoming Fighting Games of this year, action games see themselves as leading the forefront of 2016 at an all time high. If you’re into seriously intense action/adventure games that have you falling off a cliff in style or just plain punishing yourself with repeated in-game deaths, then you will love this list.

Far Cry Primal

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: February 23, 2016

Almost every Far Cry title since Far Cry 3 has done something new and inventive each time, pushing the series further and further into greater heights. Far Cry Primal takes the journey from India back to the stone age as you find yourself in hunter-gatherer times. It’s visceral, violent, and real at the same time and something which leaves me wanting more each time I see it.

Quantum Break

Developer: Remedy

Publisher: Microsoft

Platforms: Xbox One

Release Date: April 5, 2016

This title seems incredible with the new protagonist star talents in Shawn Ashmore and Dominic Monaghan signing up to play leads as voice actors. The talent is all there, but the time-bending gameplay concept (though not a new one) seems to be very inventive in terms of how it executes scenes throughout the gameplay. It reminds me of TimeShift while at the same time having the graphical beauty of Microsoft’s best selling title: Alan Wake. It has got me excited ever since it was first announced and I definitely can’t wait to play this in 2016.

Dark Souls III

Developer: Bandai Namco Games

Publisher: Bandai Namco Games

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: April 12, 2016

As if we didn’t already die enough during Dark Souls II, FromSoftware wants us to keep dying in their newest title. Despite a nasty downgrade seen in the previous title’s marketing materials, Dark Souls III is shaping up to be everything fans worldwide want. It has the death, the gore, and the creepy characters that make its lore so much more interesting than ever before. It’s a title that is rewarding and all too punishing in its deaths and one that makes you want to possibly break your controller playing it all night to get past a tough boss. Either way, Dark Souls III is a title to keep an eye out for if you’re an adventure/action lover.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms:PS4

Release Date: April 26, 2016

Naughty Dog is known for creating some of the world’s best narrative games in the most graphically impressive packages in the industry. From the Uncharted series to The Last Of Us, they have shown their real caliber in crafting stunning storyline that stay in the mind long after they are played. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is probably going to be no exception to this. Finishing off a beloved franchise is hard, and Naughty Dog is promising this to not only be the best action/adventure title of 2016 but the best one they have made thus far in the entire series.

DOOM

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms:PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: May 13, 2016

DOOM has a special place in my heart being one of the scariest title’s I have ever played since the advent of DOOM 3. Being a first person shooter that is scary in 2004 seemed all but impossible, but DOOM 3‘s environment of space torture carried over its influence into titles like Dead Space and BioShock. DOOM seems to be the reboot the franchise truly needs and one that is delivering on all fronts with the power of graphical technology along with realistic gore dismemberment all at the same time. Whether or not it is as scary as DOOM 3 remains to be seen, but this is one action/adventure FPS you don’t want to miss!