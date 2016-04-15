‘Tales of Link’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Tales of Link.

1. Get Your First 5-Star Hero Using the Beginner Summon

• The “Beginner Summon” (found under the “summon” menu on the bottom navigation) guarantees one 5-star hero and three 4-star heroes the first time you launch it. These heroes will help you defeat the early quests and accumulate more hero stones. You can also get more hero stones from login bonuses. Before you know it, you’ll have enough for a second summon, which still guarantees two 4-star heroes.

2. Join Events to Get Strong Heroes

• During some events you can get a variety of 4-star heroes. If you obtain multiples of the same hero, you can break their limit. These limit-broken 4-star heroes can be very valuable. At their highest level, some are as strong as a low level 5-star hero. Join all the events to strengthen your party.

3. Take Advantage of Weapon Events to Make Your Hero Stronger

• There are five types of weapons: slashing, thrusting, shooting, bashing and magic. There are also ten weapon levels ranging from N to UR++. Besides using a gear summon, the best way to obtain ingredients and gears is to join events! The weapons from these events can even be stronger than using a Summon. The UR weapons, for example, can only be gained from these events. So join a Weapon Event now and make your weapons and heroes even stronger.

4. Complete Missions for More 5-Star Heroes

• You can gradually become stronger by completing daily contracts. You can obtain LP, hero points and stamina gel from the contracts. Try clicking on Lippy on the main page and send him on missions as well! You’ll obtain a variety of items and heroes by completing these missions. The higher the level of the mission, the better the rewards – you may even get 5-star heroes.

5. Deal Higher Damage by Starting With Lower Attacks in Your Link

• Different heroes have different attack multipliers. Therefore, a link starting with the lowest attacks and ending at the highest lets you deal higher damage! Keep in mind that these attack multipliers vary with each hero’s status and ability. With the right combination, your damage can be up to 50,000 times higher.

6. Gather as Much Mana as You Can in the Soul Arena

• You can participate in the Soul Arena to get 5-star heroes and 400-percent attack Mystic Artes. If you’re a beginner, you should focus on gaining Mana, as there are lots of good rewards in the Mana prizes. It takes 80-percent effort and only 20-percent luck to achieve the highest Mana prizes. You can even get SR gears from the Soul Arena, so don’t miss out.

7. Use LP, Gald and Hero Stones Properly

• LP is used for leveling up your heroes. Currently, you can’t upgrade a hero’s star count, so release the heroes you don’t need to get more LP. Gald is for fusing and evolving gears. If you are a beginner, don’t forget to use your LP wisely and focus on your top heroes. You can also use hero stones to roll a Summon or finish a mission immediately.

8. Use the Scenario Gallery to Re-Visit Your Favorite Scenes

• The most important part of Tales of Link is the story itself. In the Scenario Gallery, you can replay all the adventures you’ve had such as plots, scenes and characters you’ve met. Whether the Prelude to the Nialith Borderland, or Mt. Harnica to Sairan and its battleground, you can see them all.

9. Check Your Item List and Use Items To Strengthen Your Heroes

• You can check your inventory from the main page to see what items you have. Stamina gel, sage, lavender and rosemary are all very important to your game. Stamina gel can refill stamina and the spices can strengthen your heroes’ abilities. There are also summon tickets and keys in the inventory. You can only hold 15 keys at a time, so remember to use them.

10. Use Guardians To Conquer the Game Faster

• You can trigger a variety of skills by equipping Guardians such as Attack, Defense and Support. When a Guardian’s element matches with a hero’s element, you’ll trigger elemental effects! You can get a Guardian ticket from Part 2 of Chapter 5 and use it to get a strong 5-star guardian. Using 5-star guardians at the right time makes conquering the Arena realm much easier.