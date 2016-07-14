‘SoulKing’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Soul King.

1. Each of the 370 heroes are Valuable

• The more heroes you have, the better. Don’t miss out on any of the five free opportunities to acquire a new hero every day. Don’t overlook a lower quality hero and give it up as material, either. The hero might have a great passive skill that could be inherited for another hero. There are a variety of modes in SoulKing and different heroes may be more effective than others for each of the modes. Even though some of your heroes may not look attractive at first, they may come in handy later on in another mode. You can acquire heroes with not only Gold and Diamonds, but with Soul Stones as well. Use Diamonds to draw 10 heroes for a guaranteed Legendary hero.

2. The Spirit Well and Gold Mine are Great Tools to Make Your Heroes More Powerful

• The amount of resources you can earn per day increases permanently. The Spirit Well and Gold Mine can be more useful than you’d expect. Level them up to increase the production rate of Diamonds and Gold as well as the maximum storage capacity. After a while, you’ll see tons of Diamonds and Gold overflowing from your Spirit Well and Gold Mine like plants in a rainforest.

3. Not Only are Special Dungeons Special, They’re Also Necessary

• To evolve your heroes to a higher grade, enter the Daily Dungeon. You can acquire [Ku] which can be used as Evolution Material. The best way to acquire Soul Kings is through Explorations. Earn Soul Pieces by clearing stages. Once you’ve collected all the Soul Pieces, you can summon a Soul King. To promote your heroes, enter the Material Dungeon. You can acquire various materials required to promote your heroes. The Material Dungeon is composed of three parts, each of which has special conditions that may provide disadvantages for certain types of heroes. Be cautious in selecting which heroes to enter the Material Dungeon with.

4. Need More Gold? It’s Time to Plunder Pirates’ Lair

• Gold is used in many places. You can never have too much gold. A large amount of Gold is necessary, especially if you wish to enhance and promote your gear to the highest quality. Make sure to save up Gold whenever you can. Challenge a higher tier. More Gold is rewarded for clearing stages of higher tier. If you ever acquire any statues from the Pirates’ Lair, make sure to visit the Market to sell them for Gold.

5. Head to the Market for a Chance to Acquire Legendary Heroes

• It might take some time, but you’ll definitely get a Legendary Hero with great stats. Use Rubies or Topazes to purchase a Legendary Hero. You can earn Rubies from Arena and Topazes from the Material Dungeon. The Legendary Heroes that are sold from the Market are not permanent. The available heroes change periodically, so make sure you visit often to claim the hero that you want. Don’t see anything you like? You can instantly refresh the available products. Use Rubies to refresh items sold from the Ruby Shop and use Topaz to refresh items sold from the Topaz Shop.

6. Exhausted From All the Action? Take a Step Back and Immerse Yourself in the Exciting Story

• If you ever need a break, take a breather as you enjoy Story Mode. Embark on an epic journey as you uncover each [Story] of the Kingdom in SoulKing. You’re guaranteed to find yourself aching for more after each chapter of the Story. Earn a variety of rewards as you enjoy the fun. And that’s not even the best part – you don’t have to spend any Stamina! It’s like money in the bank. There’s nothing to worry about.

7. Ku is Valuable. Avoid Using One Ku to Evolve Another

• [Ku] are Material Heroes used to evolve other heroes. Once a hero reaches max level, you must feed it three other heroes of equal grade to evolve that hero to the next grade. However, a [Ku] does not need to reach max level to evolve. In fact, you can even evolve a Lv.1 [Ku]. It is a big mistake to use [Ku] as evolution material for another [Ku]. You should use a regular hero that you don’t need as material. Make sure you keep using regular heroes to evolve your Ku whenever you can. Keep evolving your Ku and keep them in your inventory to save time and effort evolving your high-grade heroes later on.

8. The More Food You eat, the Bigger and Stronger You Become

• Heroes come more powerful by leveling up when they eat Food. You can acquire Food from stages or you can order them from the [Restaurant] located at the lobby. The more XP the Food gives, the longer it takes to prepare. Make sure the Restaurant is constantly running by quickly putting in more orders as each Food finishes. Caution: you can only store up to a maximum of 999 of each piece of Food.

9. Stuffed Heroes Fight Better. It’s Time to Feed Them

• Your hero’s level resets after evolving. If you have surplus Food, this is the time. Feed your hero with to your heart’s content. SoulKing provides free quality food for a fixed number of times upon hero evolution. So don’t be afraid of having your heroes evolved.

10. The First One to Strike Always Wins? Wrong. The First One to “Enhance” Always Wins

• Great gear is just as important as a hero’s grade or level. The first five enhancements have a 100-percent success rate. Max enhancement levels depend on the gear’s grade. The higher the grade, the higher the enhancement cap. For every five successful enhancements, the gear gains a bonus option. A gear enhanced to +10 will have two bonus options added. Save your Hammers for later. Use them to enhance high-grade gear for increased success rates. Collect unused gear and use them refine your gear to the next grade.