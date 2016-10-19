Why the New ‘Beyond Good and Evil’ Is Taking So Long

It was first announced back in 2008 that Beyond Good & Evil 2 had been in pre-production for a year; now, eight years later, it’s apparently still in pre-production.

Series creator Michel Ancel has been posting a series of teaser images to his Instagram over the last couple weeks, and this morning he again took to Instagram to explain the delay in development via the post pictured above. In it, he states:

Characters . The game was playable with many prototypes . All videos where realtime but we had too much technical issues . We wanted planet exploration , space travel , cities … All this was also supposed to be in BGE 1 … Instead of not doing the game of our dreams , we decided to return to 2d , have fun with Rayman and go back at work for Beyond good and Evil 2 . We still have loooooots of work but now the tech is ready and the team is fantastic !

<em>Beyond Good and Evil</em> was originally meant to be a trilogy, but based on this post, it sounds as though the development team just didn’t have the technology to achieve their vision for the game at the time. It’s been reported by Let’s Play Video Games that the new game may actually be more of a reboot than an actual sequel, perhaps allowing them to accomplish all the things they set out to but couldn’t in 2003. According to the report, it will “partially retell Jade’s origin tale” and “flesh out Peyj’s backstory”. That way, players who missed the first game can jump right in.

According to LPVG’s unnamed source, the game will also be a Nintendo NX exclusive and is looking at a Summer 2018 release window. None of this has been officially confirmed, though.

Stay tuned to Heavy.com for further details and all your gaming news.