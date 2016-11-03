‘Trolls: Crazy Party Forest’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Trolls: Crazy Party Forest!

1. Get More Buttons

• Trolls gather Buttons for you. The more Trolls you have, the more buttons you’ll get.

2. Train Their Talents

• Training your Trolls Talents will give you access to more advanced parties.

3. Get Bonus Points

• If your Trolls have high level Talents, you get more Bonus Points at the party.

4. Collect Them All

• There are 40 unique Trolls to collect and the rare ones can reach much higher levels.

5. Get New Resources

• By upgrading your patches, you’ll be able to grow new resources.

6. Level Up Your Trolls

• When a Troll levels up, it can collect more buttons and its max Energy increases too.

7. Don’t Miss The Market

• Don’t forget to check the Market daily for special items at a discount; don’t miss out!

8. Complete Daily Quests

• Complete Daily Quests to get lots of extra EXP every day.

9. Upgrade Your Activities

• Upgrading your activity parks will give the Trolls who use them more Talent Points.

10. Get New Trolls

• Unlocking new parties gives you the chance to bring new Trolls to your village; look out for them on the reward wheel at the end of the party.