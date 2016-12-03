PlayStation Experience 2016 Keynote: The Gameplay & Reveal Trailers You Need to See

The PlayStation Experience 2016 Keynote was everything it was rumored to be and so much more. As we watched the live stream unfold, a wealth of amazing game trailers and debuts for all new IP’s lit up our screen. We’re here to give you a look at each and every piece of awesome footage that was showcased during the PS Experience’s weekend fan expo.

Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

WipEout: Omega Collection

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Resident Evil 7: biohazard

Ace Combat 7

Destiny: The Dawning

Knack 2

Gran Turismo Sport

Ni No Kuni 2

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

PaRappa the Rapper: 20th Anniversary Remaster

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Nex Machina

Dreadnought

Absolver

The Show 17

Lara Croft GO

Vane

Ys Origin

Strafe

Gravity Rush 2

NieR: Automata

The Last Guardian

StarBlood Arena

Windjammers

Let It Die

Pyre

Street Fighter V

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Nioh

The Last of Us Part II