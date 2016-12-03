PlayStation Experience 2016 Keynote: The Gameplay & Reveal Trailers You Need to See

The PlayStation Experience 2016 Keynote was everything it was rumored to be and so much more. As we watched the live stream unfold, a wealth of amazing game trailers and debuts for all new IP’s lit up our screen. We’re here to give you a look at each and every piece of awesome footage that was showcased during the PS Experience’s weekend fan expo.
Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
WipEout: Omega Collection
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Resident Evil 7: biohazard
Ace Combat 7
Destiny: The Dawning
Knack 2
Gran Turismo Sport
Ni No Kuni 2
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Yakuza Kiwami
PaRappa the Rapper: 20th Anniversary Remaster
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Nex Machina
Dreadnought
Absolver
The Show 17
Lara Croft GO
Vane
Ys Origin
Strafe
Gravity Rush 2
NieR: Automata
The Last Guardian
StarBlood Arena
Windjammers
Let It Die
Pyre
Street Fighter V
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Nioh
The Last of Us Part II
