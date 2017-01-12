‘Immortal Conquest’: Top Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top eight tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Immortal Conquest.

1. Mix and Match Your Heroes for Maximum Damage

• Not all heroes (known as Gairo’s) are the same, so be sure to utilize each Gairo’s specific skills to take on different enemies. If all three of your Gairo’s are from the same realm, you’ll get a +10-percent buff to attack, speed, defense and spirit. Similarly, if all three of your Gairo are the same type (cavalry, archers, etc.) you can get additional bonuses.

2. Form Alliances Strategically

• Not all alliances are created equal and it will be important to think strategically before you team up with other conquerors. In the early stages of the game everyone is at the same level, so try and make alliances with neighboring players to make use of their territories and occupy resource-rich land. As the game progresses, players should begin attacking weaker cities to begin building their empires. Not until late in the game should players begin befriending distant empires to coordinate all out war.

3. Manage and Enhance Your Skills

• In Immortal Conquest, skills are critical components that determine the capabilities of the Gairo and have a huge impact on the outcome of battles. The key to victory is to deploy and group different skills according to the different battle scenarios. Players can use gems and coins to get skill experience which can then be used to add or enhance your Gairo’s skills and better utilize them on the battlefield.

4. Gain Additional Skills by Dismantling Skills and Research

• Players can create new skills through research or through dismantling the less useful skills that they already have. A skill that has been obtained through research cannot be learned directly; you need to continue to research this skill in order to learn it. Be sure to pick your skills wisely as they each have different uses including damage, restoration and statistical buffs.