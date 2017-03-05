Breath of the Wild Food Recipes (Updated!)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has a new way to heal with this installment.

In the previous games, you’d be able to slice some tall grass or bust open a pot and get a heart but those days are gone in Breath of the Wild.

Throughout your adventure you’ll come across many different fruits, vegetables and several items dropped for monsters. Each of these items you pick up have a description of what they are and what to mix with. When you play enough, your inventory will fill up with them items and it can be overwhelming to look at two pages of inventory space finding out what everything does.

Here’s a list of some of the better recipes for your adventure through Hyrule. I’m excluding simple recipes such as combining a bunch of meat for a skewer and I’m just going to mention some of the recipes where you mix ingredients. I’ll add more recipes as I come across them.

Health Restoration Recipes

Fish and Mushroom Skewer: Restores Seven Hearts Fleet-Lotus Seeds. Zapshroom, Staminoka Bass

Glazed Meat: Restores 10 Hearts Hearty Truffle, Raw Meat, Courser Bee Honey This is a good recipe to use because the items aren’t very rare. If you add more meat to the recipe it’ll restore more health.

Steamed Fish: Restores Five Hearts Apple, Hyrule Herb, Hyrule Bass This is another recipe that has ingredients that are readily available.

Seafood Rice Balls: Restores Nine Hearts Ironshroom, Swift Carrot, Hylian Rice, Staminoka Bass



Mixing things like fruit and meat together will make skewers which heal more than they do on their own so try not to just cook individual pieces of food when you have the chance.

Stamina Restoration Recipes

Energizing Fish and Mushroom Skewer: Restores Three Hearts and Stamina Stamella Shroom, Hyrule Bass

Energizing Glazed Meat: Restore Six Hearts and Stamina Raw Meat, Courser Bee Honey

Energizing Steamed Meat: Restores Five Hearts and Stamina Raw Meat, Hyrule Herb, Stamella Shroom

Energizing Honeyed Apple: Restores Five Hearts and Stamina Apple, Courser Bee Honey

Energizing Meaty Rice Balls: Restores Eight Hearts and Stamina Raw Meat, Hylian Rice, Courser Bee Honey



Most of the recipes involve the honey and that can be easily found in most wooded areas. I’ve gathered a couple of the hives strolling through the woods, just make sure to watch out for bees.

Recipes To Temporarily Increase Maximum Hearts

Hearty Fried Wild Green: Fully Restores Health and Temporarily Increases Maximum Hearts By Four Hearty Radish

Hearty Mushroom Skewer: Fully Restores Health and Temporarily Increases Maximum Hearts By One Hearty Truffle

Hearty Omelette: Fully Restores Health and Temporarily Increases Maximum Hearts By One Hearty Truffle, Bird Egg

Hearty Simmered Fruit: Fully Restores Health and Temporarily Increases Maximum Hearts By Four Hearty Durian

Hearty Simmered Mushrooms: Fully Restores Health and Temporarily Increases Maximum Hearts By Four Hearty Radish Hearty Truffle



You’ll come across hearty radishes pretty often in the wild. Cooking these will restore your whole health bar and give you a heart boost. Make sure you cook them first because they still heal you without being cooked but they are way better if you cook them. These recipes are nice because they mostly require a single item.