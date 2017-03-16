‘Gumballs & Dungeons’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Gumballs & Dungeons.

1. There’s Easter Eggs All Throughout the Game

• On the World Map, hidden items can be found near every inconspicuous corner, such as maybe a fish in the water, a corpse in the desert, a snowman on the ground etc. Clicking on these items can increase your chances of receiving rewards like gems, coins or other materials. While exploring the mazes, every step you take or each gear you activate can unexpectedly unlock an extra gumball. More surprises await you, so keep your eyes peeled…

2. Feed and Upgrade Your Gumballs

• By using the materials that are collected from mazes and relying on your recruit scouts’ explorative efforts to feed and upgrade your gumballs, your upgraded gumballs can permanently increase your party’s overall stats.

3. Enhance Your Furnace to Permanently Improve Your Income Production

• Enhance your furnace to increase your coin production and shorten the production time period. Doing so will positively effect your income intake over time.

4. Use Those Gears and Tools Wisely

• There’s a lot of gears and tools present in mazes, such as the Hunter’s Trap that can kill all the enemies existing on one row. Plus there’s the Tree House in The Forest with a monkey on it (after submitting four items to it, the monkey will throw those items at enemies after seven turns). So be aware about all those gears and tools in mazes and use them wisely to help you kill enemies effectively.

5. Come Back From the Brink of Death to Recruit the Soul Reaper

• After several revivals within a maze, the Soul Reaper might actually to be touched by your bravery and decide to join you on a future adventure. The Soul Reaper has the ability to decrease the cost for reviving any Gumball who died during a maze run.

6. Collect a Set of Equipment to Boost Any Gumball’s Attributes

• During any round of maze exploration, try and collect all the pieces of equipment you can. Completing any set of equipment can give your newly equipped gumball’s attributes a boost.

7. Dragon Wishes

• Make sure you collect Dragon Balls while exploring a maze; after collecting seven Dragon Balls, you’ll be able to summon the Dragon and make a wish to it. Each wish will lead you to a different outcome. Want gems, coins, eternal life, equipment, fragments etc.? Ask the Dragon and you shall get your chosen reward.

8. Activating a Magic Match in the Ancient Arena May Damage the Audience

• During any battle in the Ancient Arena, using a mass damage AOE attack might effect the audience by damaging them. That’s not so bad, is it?

9. Submit Secret Orders to Spy Gumball to gain extra rewards every day

• Secrest Orders take their inspiration from a lot of classic movies and games. Some of the most familiar quotes from those Easter Eggs might help you win a reward. Submit the secret orders to Spy Gumball and see what your gift may be. After submitting 35 secret orders, you might get the chance to recruit the Spy Gumball.

10. Choose the Right Battle Faction When Competing Against Your Foes

• During the Sky Exploration and randomly found Space Rift, a bunch of enemies will approach you for battle. Make sure you need to choose the right battle faction when facing off against these enemies. After defeating them, you’ll gain plenty of rewards with the extra chance of gaining specific Space Rift airship fragments.