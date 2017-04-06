List of Baseball Video Games Available in 2018 (Updated!)

Baseball season is back and with it comes the flurry of annual baseball games. If you compare things to last year, there’s actually a fair amount of games available in 2018 when it comes to licensed baseball games.

There has been a lot of baseball franchises in the past like MLB 2K, MVP Baseball, World Series Baseball but all of them no longer exist. To make matters worse, if you aren’t a PS4 owner, it is even harder to find a good baseball game. There are still options available so read on to find out about them.

Here’s a list of what we’re looking at in terms of baseball games in 2018.

Release Date: March 27, 2018

MLB The Show 18 is probably the best baseball game available and it’s only available on PS4 (sorry PS3 owners). It features Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge on the cover with an additional cover available in Canada featuring the Toronto Blue Jays first basemen Justin Smoak. The series started way back in 2006 and has come a long way since. This year’s iteration features an RPG-like Road to the Show story called A Hero’s Journey which gives you the ability to control your career in ways that weren’t possible before.

The retro mode from last year’s title is available for those who long for the ’90s when Griffey Jr. was tearing it up in a Mariners uniform in real life and in video games. There’s an 8-bit pause menu and your stats are shown on screen like the older games. Unfortunately, this isn’t available in the franchise mode. This is definitely the best option for MLB fans looking for a baseball game.

Buy MLB the Show 18 here.

Release Date: March 20, 2018

R.B.I. Baseball has the distinction of being the only Major League Baseball licensed game being available on Xbox One after the 2K series folded. Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians is the cover athlete here and it actually looks to be a lot better than last year’s iteration.

The game is developed in-house by MLB and features updated visuals and animations when compared to last year’s version. This game is no longer a bare-bones baseball game and as a result it has bumped it’s price up to $30 this year. It’s available on Xbox One and PS4 today while a Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android version will be here at a later time.

R.B.I. Baseball was originally available for the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1988 before the series folded in 1995. R.B.I. Baseball returned in 2014 as an MLB-licensed property available on every console except Nintendo systems for some reason. The game features real teams, players and stadiums and the gameplay remains similar to its NES roots. However, for those looking for a simulation style game, this isn’t what you’re looking for. This game appeals more to the arcade fans with high scoring games and easy to master controls. Unfortunately, this is all you’re getting on Xbox One so you’ll have to settle for this if you’re looking to scratch your baseball itch.

‌ Release Date: March 22, 2018

The above screenshot is from OotP Baseball 19 but you’ll be able to find fun with any version of the game if you don’t care too much about updated rosters. This game will allow you to take control of a franchise from any year and play from there as the GM and manager. You don’t actually play the games but instead you make the decisions regarding the players, staff and attendance. It’s a really deep game if you’re into that aspect of simulation. It is fully MLB-licensed so you are getting real teams and players.

You are still able to play the games but it operates more as a gamecast where you choose to swing, take pitch, etc. or if you’re pitching, you choose to pitch to, around or walk a player. I’ve lost hours of time playing this game and I’d recommend it to any fans of this type of game. It comes with a steep price tag of $40 on Steam but you can pick up any of the previous versions and still get just as much fun out of the game.

Release Date: Spring 2018

Super Mega Baseball is an arcade-style baseball game that does not have the MLB license. That may turn many potential players away but there’s still a lot of depth to the game as you can fully customize your players and league.

Everything from logos, uniforms, player appearances are available for customization so you can make your game exactly how you want it to be. The game features the “Ego” difficulty setting which is designed to keep you on par with the AI so you don’t crush the opposing team or get blown out every game.

Online multiplayer will be available for this version so you will be able to compete against other players no matter where you are. The game will support cross-play between PC and both PS4 and Xbox One, however Xbox One and PS4 matchmaking is not an option. It’s set to release before the summer but no definitive release date has been locked down.

If you’re looking a smack a baseball really hard on your mobile device then Baseball Boy is for you. This title is available on both Android and iOS devices and it’s free of charge.

This certainly isn’t a game where you pick your favorite ball team and go through seasons with but it’s just meant for some quick fun and hitting baseballs.

As you reach new distances with your baseball you will unlock better bats that allow you to hit the ball further and the cycle keeps on going.