‘Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia’ Season Pass Details

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia is coming this month and Nintendo has outlined the plethora of DLC it will be releasing. There’s a total of five packs ranging from $5.99 to $12.99. You can purchase them individually or you can buy the season pass for $44.99 and save yourself about seven bucks if you plan on picking up all the DLC.

These packs all offer a different variety of things. The Fledgling Warriors Pack will give you a new dungeon and two new maps designed to help you get leveled up early. If you look at the Lost Altars Pack, it includes 10 pieces of content and includes dungeons with the ability to upgrade characters to new classes.

This may seem like a lot DLC but Fire Emblem has offered a lot of DLC in the past of the 3DS starting with Awakening and going through Fates. All of it is coming just a short time after the game is released which may discourage some fans.

Below is a list of what will come with each DLC pack. You can read more in-depth about what these particular maps and dungeons are on game’s webpage.

Season Pass (May 19, $44.99, 22 pieces of content) The Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Season Pass includes all five DLC packs as they release. By purchasing the Season Pass, fans who want to receive all DLC will save more than 30 percent compared to purchasing all 22 pieces of content on their own.

(May 19, $44.99, 22 pieces of content) DLC Pack #1 – Fledgling Warriors Pack (May 19, $7.99, three pieces of content) Ideal for early- to mid-game adventurers, this pack includes a new dungeon (The Astral Temple) and two new maps, great for gaining more items, money and experience points.

(May 19, $7.99, three pieces of content) DLC Pack #2 – Undaunted Heroes Pack (May 25, $9.99, three pieces of content) In addition to a new dungeon (The Inner Sanctum), this pack also includes two challenging news maps that stronger, more seasoned heroes will want to tackle.

(May 25, $9.99, three pieces of content) DLC Pack #3 – Lost Altars Pack (May 25, $14.99, 10 pieces of content): The mysterious dungeons included in this pack hold the power to upgrade characters to exclusive classes that don’t appear in the main game.

(May 25, $14.99, 10 pieces of content): The mysterious dungeons included in this pack hold the power to upgrade characters to exclusive classes that don’t appear in the main game. DLC Pack #4 – Rise of the Deliverance Pack (June 1, $12.99, four pieces of content) Discover the previously untold history of Valentia in this Prologue pack. Complete with new story content and additional voice acting that details the rise of the Deliverance in Zofia, this collection of challenging maps includes new support conversations between selected heroes, as well as the ability to take command of a character players won’t be able to control in the main game.

(June 1, $12.99, four pieces of content) DLC Pack #5 ($5.99, two pieces of content) More information about this final DLC pack will be revealed in the future.

($5.99, two pieces of content) Mila’s Bounty (Free) The goddess Mila will offer adventurers special gifts. Be sure to connect to the internet and check for downloads.

The game itself is a full remake/re-imagining of the 1992 title Fire Emblem Gaiden. If you plan on picking this up, be sure you check out the limited edition bundle and the Alm and Celica amiibo that will be releasing the same day as the game.

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia releases May 19, 2017 for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Make sure you check out the New Nintendo 2DS XL as this game will be perfectly playable on it.