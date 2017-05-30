Best Jason in Friday the 13th: The Game

Once you get past the bugs, level resets and other hardships in just starting up Friday the 13th: The Game, there’s a lot of like about the title. The game will either put you in the shoes of a camp counselor or Jason Voorhees and you spend the night trying to survive or do some light killing, depending on who you are.

There are a lot of Jasons to choose from ranging from his Part 2 appearance all the way to his Part 9 appearance. All of them play pretty much the same but have different strengths and weakness to set them apart. This list will likely change based on how you play since a lot of it comes down to play style.

Let’s first take a look at the different Jasons and their strengths and weaknesses. For the sake of this post, we have excluded the Savini skin since most players don’t have access to it.

Part 2 Jason:

Strengths

Can Run Faster

Starts With More Traps

Increased Morph Regeneration

Weaknesses

Decreased Shift Regeneration

Lower Defense

Slower Movement Underwater

Part 3 Jason:

Strengths

Can Run Faster

Higher Weapon Strength

Stronger Grip Strength

Weaknesses

Decreased Stun Resistance

Decreased Sense Duration and Range

Decreased Stalk Duration

Part 6 Jason:

Strengths

Starts With Throwing Knives

Increased Sense Duration and Range

Increased Shift Regeneration

Weaknesses

Lower Defense

Slower Running Speed

Decreased Morph Regeneration

Part 7 Jason:

Strengths

Increased Sense Duration and Range

Faster Movement Underwater

Stronger Grip Strength

Weaknesses

Slower Running Speed

Starts With Less Traps

Decreased Shift Regeneration

Part 8 Jason:

Strengths

Faster Movement Underwater

Increased Speed Breaking Down Doors and Walls

Increased Stalk Duration

Weaknesses

Decreased Sense Duration and Range

Slower Running Speed

Lower Grip Strength

Part 9 Jason:

Strengths

Increased Shift Regeneration

Increased Stun Resistance

Increased Stalk Duration

Weaknesses

Slower Running Speed

Less Overall Hit Points

Starts With Less Traps

Before we look at what Jason is our favorite, keep in mind that Jason is an unstoppable killing machine, for the most part, and you really can’t go wrong with any of them. All of them will fit a certain role, such as being able to chase down swimmers and boats. However, in our experience, we haven’t had to take Jason into the water very often so that might not be the best thing to look for when you’re picking a Jason to play as.

Without further ado, here’s our top three Jasons to play as.

1. Part 6 Jason

Jason Part 6 will come equipped with a spear which gives him more range that the rest of the Jasons. It’s also easier to track down counselors with him since he has an increased sense duration and range coupled with an increased shift regeneration. Those two abilities used in tandem will allow you to close the gap on counselors pretty quick once you learn their location. His lower defense and slower running speed aren’t good things but we believe his strengths outweigh his weaknesses.

2. Part 2 Jason

I’m a sucker for the sackhead Jason but that’s not why he makes this list. Part 2 Jason is good for those players who like to trap and terrorize their victims. This Jason will start with additional traps for you can set them outside all the windows to keep your desired counselor confined to the cabin. You can also, and probably should, trap the cars and the phone box. You’re alerted whenever some springs your trap so his quick morph comes in handy. He can also morph all over the map so he can just appear when you least expect it. Yes, his slower shift regeneration isn’t ideal but this Jason can definitely get the job done and he is run to play as too. He also enjoys a small boost to running so you’ll inspire more fear in the counselors when you’re chasing them down as him.

3. Part 3 Jason

Part 3 Jason is the Jason you start off as but he arguably sports the best all-around strengths. He has higher weapon damage so you will be able to just hack at your opponents if grabbing them isn’t your thing. This makes his beginner-friendly since you don’t need to grab the counselors to kill them. However, you can grab the counselors and this Jason sports an increased grip strength and a boost in running speed. It’s pretty terrorizing to see an axe-wielding Jason running behind you. He does have a lower stun resistance so watch out for those baseball bats.

He now sports the Retro Jason skin which makes him our favorite now. He may not be the best, but he is purple and that’s what counts.