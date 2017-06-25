Diablo 3: What Time Does the Necromancer Unlock?

Blizzard finally pulled the cover off the Necromancer release date and price last week after making us wait for a long, long time. The Necromancer will become the newest class added to the game, and the first one since the Reaper of Souls expansion. The new patch, dubbed patch 2.6.0, also introduces a bunch of new things to spice up the world of Diablo 3. This new content includes Challenge Rifts, The Shrouded Moors zone, Temple of the Fistborn zone and the Realm of Fates. Everything in the patch will be included free of charge.
You will need to update your game with patch 2.6.0 before you’re able to download the Rise of the Necromancer Pack. This means the pack will not be available at the midnight the day of release but will instead be available after Diablo 3 has completed maintenance in your area. Maintenance usually lasts between one to two hours but setbacks and changes can occur. You will still be able to get the latest patch without buying the Rise of the Necromancer pack.
Here are the times maintenance will occur for Diablo 3 on June 27, the Necromancer’s release day.
PC
NA/SA/ANZ: 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT
EU: 11:00 p.m. CEST
KR/TW: (June 29) 2:00 a.m. KST
CN: (June 29) 5:00 a.m. CST
Console
All except JPN: 8 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. EDT
JPN: (June 28) 12:00 p.m. JST
Once maintenance wraps up, you will be able to download the Rise of the Necromancer pack and jump right in with the new class. Season 10 just finished up and Season 11 starts late next month so we have about a month to grow accustomed to our new class and figure out what builds will work best with the new class.
If you’re on console, you can choose to download the Necromancer Pack through either the Xbox Live or PSN Store, or you can opt to pick up Diablo 3: Eternal Collection, which will include all the content in the game up to this point, for $39.99 as a special introductory price. The Eternal Collection is only available on consoles.
Blizzard recently showed us the new set items and legendaries that will be added to the game exclusive for the Necromancer. The various sets show us that more than one build will be optimal, at least for the time being.
For $15, the Necromancer pack will give you the new class but it will also give you the following items, to ensure you get more bang for your buck:
- Non-combat pet
- A pair of cosmetic wings
- New Necromancer-themed Banner Shape, Sigil, and Accent
- Necromancer Portrait Frame
- Pennant
- Two additional character slots
- Two additional stash tabs (not on consoles)
I just hope that Rise of the Necromancer can be downloaded for Diablo III: Reaper of Souls on PS3. Otherwise (if I have my way), Blizzard’s getting a complaint!
As far as I know, the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions stopped receiving the newest updates so it won’t be able to update to patch 2.6.0, which means no Necromancer. I could be wrong though.
I hope so, otherwise, that’d be such a rip – off, especially since you can play Crusader on PS3.
I bought, the add on. but I cant find the content anywhere. furthermore I went to manually look for update and there was none to speak of called 2.6 which we apparently need. currently my ps4 is patching for 1.21. anyone know anything? the add on says its installled.
You need to wait for maintenance to be complete before the update will be available. Unless it is extended it should complete around 10am PDT.
Same problem. I restarted the PS4 and it keeps saying that the content is not available