Diablo 3: What Time Does the Necromancer Unlock?

Blizzard finally pulled the cover off the Necromancer release date and price last week after making us wait for a long, long time. The Necromancer will become the newest class added to the game, and the first one since the Reaper of Souls expansion. The new patch, dubbed patch 2.6.0, also introduces a bunch of new things to spice up the world of Diablo 3. This new content includes Challenge Rifts, The Shrouded Moors zone, Temple of the Fistborn zone and the Realm of Fates. Everything in the patch will be included free of charge.

You will need to update your game with patch 2.6.0 before you’re able to download the Rise of the Necromancer Pack. This means the pack will not be available at the midnight the day of release but will instead be available after Diablo 3 has completed maintenance in your area. Maintenance usually lasts between one to two hours but setbacks and changes can occur. You will still be able to get the latest patch without buying the Rise of the Necromancer pack.

Here are the times maintenance will occur for Diablo 3 on June 27, the Necromancer’s release day.

PC

NA/SA/ANZ: 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT

EU: 11:00 p.m. CEST

KR/TW: (June 29) 2:00 a.m. KST

CN: (June 29) 5:00 a.m. CST

Console

All except JPN: 8 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. EDT

JPN: (June 28) 12:00 p.m. JST

Once maintenance wraps up, you will be able to download the Rise of the Necromancer pack and jump right in with the new class. Season 10 just finished up and Season 11 starts late next month so we have about a month to grow accustomed to our new class and figure out what builds will work best with the new class.

If you’re on console, you can choose to download the Necromancer Pack through either the Xbox Live or PSN Store, or you can opt to pick up Diablo 3: Eternal Collection, which will include all the content in the game up to this point, for $39.99 as a special introductory price. The Eternal Collection is only available on consoles.

Blizzard recently showed us the new set items and legendaries that will be added to the game exclusive for the Necromancer. The various sets show us that more than one build will be optimal, at least for the time being.

For $15, the Necromancer pack will give you the new class but it will also give you the following items, to ensure you get more bang for your buck: