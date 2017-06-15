With all of the E3 2017 conferences finished and the floor show in full swing it’s time to look at some of our favorite games shown this year. When making up this list we decided to include games that were shown in more detail and titles that were simply teased. However, we are going to omit both Metroid Prime 4 and the untitled Pokemon Switch game simply because basically nothing at all was shown. Here were the 10 best E3 2017 games shown:

See Also: E3 2018 Games

10. The Evil Within 2

The first of the two new games shown during Bethesda’s conference, The Evil Within 2 continues the story of Sebastian as he fights to rescue his daughter. Survival horror has recently been on the rise thanks to the success of Resident Evil 7, so it’s no surprise this series is making a return. While we were only briefly shown gameplay, the trailer offered was haunting and twisted in the best ways possible.

It’s clear developer Tango Gameworks have stepped it up in terms of atmosphere as every shot dripped with nightmarish visuals that will surely haunt us. What’s fantastic about this trailer is it focuses on the psychedelic style horror that the first title only scratched at, which helps lend The Evil Within 2 a unique style. Given this game is only a few months away we can only hope it delivers the horror experience fans have been waiting for.

9. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Mario + Rabbids was a title many of us were concerned would lack unique gameplay or fail to make use of the wacky crossover potential of these two franchise. Yet, after the gameplay reveal during Ubisoft’s presser, we can safely say that we are very excited to try this title out. The mix of XCOM and Mario is a match made in gaming heaven, as the unique worlds and gorgeous visuals allow this game to produce some truly intriguing scenarios.

Combining this with the Rabbids humor is simply icing on the cake, but Mario + Rabbids looks to offer deeper and more thoughtful combat that one would expect. It’s clear that strategy is a key part in this game, as making the most of your character’s unique abilities adds a nice layer to the core mechanics. Ubisoft and Nintendo have somehow made the impossible, possible. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle looks like a ton of fun and honestly what more could we ask for?

8. A Way Out

Certainly one of the most unique games shown off this year, A Way Out is a two player co-op game that focuses on breaking out of prison and then being hunted by the law. What sets this title apart from other co-op titles is that A Way Out doesn’t always require players to be in the same location. This means that someone can be in a cutscene with a guard while another roams the area and either watches or takes advantage of the distraction.

This offers a nice sense of rhythm we don’t normally see and the idea of trying to escape prison with your friend is a perfect video game setting. Plus, we have to give A Way Out props for pushing couch co-op a mechanic that many do not utilize anymore due to the rise of online gaming.

7. Skull and Bones

Undoubtedly the best part of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was the ship to ship combat, so turning that entire section in an all out naval warfare game is perfection. We got an in-depth look at this title both at the conference and a series of videos released, allowing us to get a deeper understanding of Skull and Bones‘ nuances. This isn’t just pointing your cannons at an enemy and firing, as players will need to take into consideration ship types, the wind, motion of the waves, and the style of the cannon they are using. Couple this with the inclusion of pirate hunters that will chase after the team with the most loot and you get one of E3’s best looking multiplayer focused titles.

6. Monster Hunter World

One of the Sony’s big reveals during their conference, Monster Hunter World appears to be a bigger and badder version of the previous iterations. Being able to finally get a PlayStation 4 version makes us dream of the possibilities and scale that this title could offer. The combat itself looks solid, but the inclusion of a grappling hook was our favorite part. Not only will this be great for traversal, but you can use it to cause environmental damage to enemies and ride on the back pterodactyls. Being able to hunt giant creatures on a next generation console is an experience we highly look forward too.

5. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

The Wolfenstein series has always been about one thing and one thing only, killing Nazis. While The New Order was a solid FPS mechanically, its subversion and commentary on the genre itself helped it stand out amongst a crowded field. The New Colossus looks to be delivering more of what we loved from the original in a more robust and visually impressive package. While information is limited, the lengthy trailer we got showed off a plethora of new weapons, enemy types, and locations for all of your Nazi killing needs.

4. Beyond Good and Evil 2

It’s hard to believe that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is actually happening, but we couldn’t be happier. Despite only showing off a CGI trailer, the level of personality and artistic direction is unparalleled. Characters were vibrant and instantly memorable, with various references harkening back to the original game. Not only that but the world had a gorgeous mix of new and old, which makes us itching to explore it. While we still may be years away from this title, seeing a sequel to Beyond Good and Evil was one of the best reveals of E3.

3. Star Wars: Battlefront 2

There was a lot of concern and pressure hovering developer DICE, as the original Star Wars: Battlefront failed to deliver the core experience that every Star Wars fan yearned for. Feeling more like a watered down version of Battlefield then a true Battlefront title, many worried this trend would continue into the second game. Thankfully, these concerns were quickly diminished when EA gave us an in-depth look at the gameplay which included tons of fan requests.

Combat seems much smoother and more precise, yet it never lacked that Star Wars charm. From the return of the class system to doing away with vehicle tokens altogether, DICE clearly listened to fans and it showed. Not only that but we are getting a fully fleshed out campaign, which aims to deliver the story of the Empire’s perspective post-Return of the Jedi. It seems like everything is point in the right direction and this could finally be the Battlefront game fans have been hoping for.

2. Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo’s newest Mario game is also the best-announced game at E3. Super Mario Odyssey looks like a return to form for the platforming plumber as the unique worlds and gorgeous level design made every moment shown off a visual treat. Mechanically, being able to “possess” various objects and enemies certainly open up humorous and thoughtful gameplay moments. We also got a more in-depth look via the Nintendo Treehouse where players got to see Mario’s combat and unique mechanics in action. One this is very clear is that this may one of the best Mario games since 2007’s Super Mario Galaxy.

1. Anthem

Heavy’s E3 2017 game of the show goes to BioWare’s newest game, Anthem. Looking like a mix between Destiny and Mass Effect, Anthem is a multiplayer game based around various heroes venturing out into dangerous wildlands to help keep humanity still going. Sporting four player co-op, users can customize powerful armor suits called Javelin with different weapons and abilities. Some function better at other tasks than others, allowing users to play how they want to.

However, this loot driven action/RPG also looks gorgeous, as it’s pretty clear that BioWare is making the most of the Xbox One X’s 4K capabilities. Even though we are still a bit wary about getting our hopes up, Anthem is the single best game shown off at E3 and we are excited to see where it goes.