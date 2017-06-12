‘Life Is Strange: Before The Storm’: Everything We Know

During today’s Microsoft E3 2017 press conference, we saw a lot of games revealed. One of them was the sequel which is actually a prequel, Life Is Strange: Before The Storm.

The title is published by Square Enix and is building on the foundation of Life Is Strange, by putting you in the shoes of 16-year-old Chloe Price, who had a big role in the original Life Is Strange as she forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, also a member of the original Life Is Strange. Instead of featuring five episodes like its predecessor and many other titles in the genre, Life Is Strange: Before The Storm will feature just three episodes.

“Life Is Strange: Before The Storm is a key release for Square Enix this year and is being created as a direct response to fans asking to return to Arcadia Bay so they can revisit the characters they fell in love with,” said Lee Singleton, Head of Studio at Square Enix London Studios in a press release. “Many people can identify a particular person who significantly influenced their life; the person that ultimately shaped who they became. Life Is Strange: Before The Storm is about this exact moment.”

The first game in the series was developed by Dontnod Entertainment and Deck Nine Games is taking the reigns for the new title. This still leaves the door open for a true sequel to be developed by Dontnod.

“The original Life Is Strange brought a new level of depth and real-world emotion to the narrative adventure game genre and holds a strong place in many people’s hearts, including our own,” said Jeff Litchford, Vice President at Deck Nine Games in a press release. “It’s an absolute privilege to work on the next game in the series and it’s our chance to do justice to the series and prove the quality of our unique StoryForge toolset from our very talented team.”

You can expect to see Life Is Strange: Before The Storm on Xbox One, PS4 and PC on August 31, 2017. The complete three-episode season of Life is Strange: Before the Storm will cost $16.99 and you can pre-order it now on the Xbox Games Store. For now, you can check out the trailer from Microsoft’s E3 conference below.