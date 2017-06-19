‘Pokemon Go’ Gym Update: Will You Still Be Able to Earn Coins?

Niantic made an exciting announcement this morning about a gym update rolling out soon that will completely change how gyms work. But absent in the announcement was any mention of coins and whether Pokemon defending gyms will still be able to collect them. If you’re wondering, don’t worry. The answer is yes, Pokemon will still be awarded coins while they’re defending gyms.
The worry came as a result of Niantic’s long announcement, which didn’t mention coins at all. It did, however, mention many other features, including photo discs at gyms to acquire items, a limit of 6 Pokemon per gym instead of 10, and gyms based on unique slots with motivated Pokemon rather than prestige and training. Gyms will also feature raid battles and a chance to earn badges and special items, including extra strong Pokemon.
Nowhere did the announcement mention coins, which caused some Pokemon trainers to worry.
An official Niantic Reddit account, u/NianticIndigo, put those fears to rest.
When asked, “I don’t see any mention of earning coins the same way for being in gyms. There’s no way they’d do away with that right?” they responded:
Great question, /u/reasonableoption. A Pokémon will earn PokéCoins based on how long it defends a Gym. Once its motivation meter is empty and it’s defeated in battle, it will return to its Trainer and come back with PokéCoins.”
So it sounds like earning coins will be a little easier now, in fact. Once a Pokemon is defeated and it returns to its trainer, it will automatically return with PokeCoins, according to Niantic Support. Raid Battles will likely increase the rate of gym turnover, which may mean that you’ll actually earn coins faster, despite there being only six slots at a gym for Pokemon instead of 10.
What do you think of the new changes? Let us know in the comments below.
28 Comments
28 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Not sure how the collection of new coins works! I have already had 2 Pokémon in two different gyms, a Gyrados for almost 20 minutes and a Ditto for about 10 minutes. When they returned and I revived them , still NO coins???
Don¨t be silly, pokemon must stay in a gym for at least a day to get any coins
Actually you didn’t have to hold a gym for any certain amount of time before. We’d take a few nearby gyms and then collect defender bonus immediately. You can collect again the next day if there were still in but the initial coins could be collected any time after put into a gym. I’m disappointed if that changes.
Get 1 coin for every hour on gym, supposed to receive when they return
Actually it’s 1 coin for every 10 minutes now.
No, because I had one return in 2 hours and I got 12 coins.
The gyms are far easier to defeat now. My daughter managed to get into a gym with spaces as was in 2 days and got 30 coins. I’m still in the same gym nearly a week later. She has not got pokemon high enough to get in a gym before. She was very happy.
the new gyms suck. we ust attacked a level 1 gym with 1 dragonite in it. wwe had to defeat the gym 4 times with 3 trainers to defeat the dragonite
on top of that … no reward , fofr poke coins you have to wait till you rpokemon gets defeated and returns…mine ours got defeated and returned with nothing