20 Beach Essentials: The Ultimate List (2018)

Nothing beats a hot summer day at the beach. All you really need is a towel and a pair of sunglasses to have a killer beach day, but there’s a whole ton of gear that can be a blast to bring along. When you’re hitting the beach for a full day with the family or with friends, it’s always fun to come prepared to play, eat and lounge to the max.
We’ve put together a top twenty list of some seriously rad beach items to bring along with you this summer to the salt and sand. There’s beach gear here ranging from unique cooking and cooler units that ensure you’ll dine in style — to beach games that are bound to tire you out by the end of the day. The beach is a place of both play and of pure tranquility, so we’ve included items that will both add excitement to your beach day as well as some gear that will assist you in winding allll the way down. Growing up on my native Cape Cod on the Massachusetts coast, the beach was like church to us every Sunday, and my family always did it big. We’ve learned that there’s a major difference between going to the beach, and a day at the beach — and nothing can top a great day at the beach.
1. Lightspeed Outdoors Quick Cabana Beach Tent
This beach tent by Lightspeed Outdoors is seriously awesome. It erects using an easy up and down compression hub system that pops the tent frame into position and collapses again with ease. It’s a bit on the heavier side at about six pounds because of the frame design, but it packs easily into a nice slender shoulder bag, so there’s no problem bringing it along to the beach. This tent also is secured with both stakes and sandbags. This tent has three mesh windows that can be either revealed or covered, so you can choose to have a breeze or privacy. The floor of this tent is built to be durable for kids and pets and the material of the tent itself is water proof as opposed to water resistant like a lot of other beach tents. The water proof trait of this tent makes it something you might want to use not just at the beach, especially because of it’s super easy assembly.
Price: $69.99 & Free Shipping (22 percent off MSRP)
2. Wacces Multi-Purpose Backpack Chair with Cooler
I really dig this backpack chair from Wacces. This backpack, cooler and seat all in one is a seriously useful and practical piece of beach gear to own. This chair even includes a back rest and can support up to 250 pounds built with comfort in mind. Stitch foil lining within the cooler bag should keep your food and beverages chilled for hours — and there’s a pretty good amount of space in there for quite a lot of beach snacks! The strapping on this pack is also well made, so you wont be wincing due to shoulder pinching under the weight of your gear. I think this backpack-cooler-chair has a really cool look to it and is bound to turn heads on the beach. If you’re going solo, then this unit will no doubt have you covered with the capacity to bring everything you need.
Price: $27.95 & Free Shipping
3. Boombotix Weatherproof Bluetooth Speaker
The person who brings the tunes is always a hero. This powerful little speaker by Boombotix will ensure your beach day has music. This portable, weatherproof speaker sounds really great for the size and cost — and you won’t be disappointed with how tough this little boom-box is. I purchased this speaker over a year ago last summer, and it has played countless hours of music for me. The powerful clip on the backside of the speaker makes it easily attached to a backpack strap or anywhere really. I take mine fishing and to the beach on a regular basis and it sees a lot of splash and a lot of sand — but nothing has stopped it yet. On a full charge my Boombotix will play music for around eight hours — pretty killer battery life if you ask me. If your favorite music device doesn’t have Bluetooth capabilities then fear not, you can use the auxiliary plug. This speaker can even be “daisy-chained” to other Boombotix speakers for more volume output. All in all, if you want to bring some music along on your trips to the beach this season, definitely check out this tough, dependable and LOUD speaker by Boombotix. On a final note — I purchased mine for $60 at RadioShack last year and am thrilled with the product, so Amazon’s price of $16 seems almost unreasonable for such a sweet little unit.
Price: $15.90 & Free Shipping (73 percent off MSRP)
4. Spikeball Game Set
If you’ve been to the beach lately, you very well may have seen some groups playing Spikeball. I see this game played all over Cape Cod, and at first I thought it looked kind of silly. When I finally got a chance to play I immediately understood why this beach game has become so popular. It’s very comparable to volleyball in how its played — with two people on each team. The game is super high energy and fast paced — a great activity if you want some rowdy competition with friends. It seems like every beach day it becomes more than just a game to me and my buddies as tournaments ensue and rivalries ignite. The game conveniently breaks down into a carry bag that is worn as a light backpack — so it’s a lot less intensive than bringing a volley ball net to the beach. If you’re looking for a truly exciting beach game without the hassle of lugging anything too cumbersome, then this is the game for you.
Price: $59.99 & Free Shipping
5. Coleman Perfect Flow Grill Stove
What’s a beach day without some burgers and dogs? When it comes to grilling up some lunch, the Coleman Perfect Flow Grill Stove is all you need. This simple and reliable unit by Coleman is a great camp stove and grill all in one. The two in one design allows you to use the stove and grill at the same time, so you won’t waste any time cooking your meals. Coleman’s Wind Block panels help to shield the burners from wind and can also be folded down and used as side tables. I can’t speak enough about this feature — when battling high winds on the beach it’s really helpful to have some built in protection from frustrating gusts. The Perfect Flow Grill/Stove puts out 20,000 total BTUs of cooking power, so there’s not really anything this unit can’t do in terms of regular grilling. It will fit up to a ten inch pan on the stove and sports 130 square inches of grill space, so despite its compact size you can cook a pretty decent amount of food on this bad boy! One last thing to note is that this is a very fuel efficient unit — you can really cook a lot of food off of one fuel canister!
Price: $104.49 & Free Shipping
6. Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Beach Cart With Folding Table
Here’s a solid beach cart by Mac Sports. When you’re really taking a lot of gear to the beach, a reliable cart or caddy can be a huge help. This cart has the interior dimensions of three feet long and about two feet wide and deep with a weight capacity of 150 pounds — so there’s not really any beach gear this wagon can’t carry. The foldable table is a really nice touch in my opinion, and for just an extra 25 bucks I think it’s well worth springing for this unit as opposed to the same wagon by Mac Sports without the table. When sitting in a low beach chair, the wagon is at a good height to include a table. It’s always nice having a sand free space to eat food or play a card game. For the value, this is my go to beach wagon for capacity and convenience.
Price: $149.99 & Free Shipping
7. Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler With Hard Liner
Here’s a reliable and affordable cooler from Coleman. I find this size cooler to be ideal for small groups, or for packing a personal feast. If you think you might need a larger unit, I would recommend this 48 can cooler by Artic Zone. I find this smaller soft cooler by Coleman to be the ideal size for a sandwich, some snacks and a few beers. When you’re hauling all your beach gear across soft, hot sand, it’s not preferred to have a big clunky cooler that’s only half full. At less than $17 this cooler by Coleman is a really great value. The main insulated compartment has a hard plastic removable liner, so you can create a bit more packing flexibility by popping it out. A front zippered pocket and two mesh side pockets are perfect for stowing your utensils snd snack foods. The liner is super easy to clean, a feature often overlooked when purchasing a cooler. Unless you need to feed a family of five, this unit by Coleman will keep your cash in your pocket and your lunch nice and chilled.
Price: $16.31 (59 percent off MSRP)
8. SkyGenius 8×42 Binoculars
Binoculars are a great addition to any beach bag. Whether you’re viewing seabirds down the coastline or admiring someone’s yacht far offshore, it’s fun having a pair of nocs to peer through. Where I grew up going to the beach, the surf is sometimes very heavy, so my mother always had a pair of binoculars by her side when us kids would be out playing in the waves. It’s an easy way to keep an eye on your children when they roam down the beach or far out into the water without having to peel yourself out of your seat. This compact pair by SkyGenius has pretty decent magnification at 8X and is made with nice quality materials. There’s a tripod screw built in if you want to add some attachments for further stability, and also a carry pouch and strap included. This is a pretty high quality pair of binoculars at a very reasonable cost. Pass these badboys around during your next beach day and see what you and your pals can spot out on the high seas.
Price: $54.99 & Free Shipping (38 percent off MSRP)
9. Yaylabs Soft Shell Ice Cream Ball
Ever heard of the Ice Cream Ball? These things are seriously awesome, my family used to bring one to the beach all the time during the heat of the summer. Yea, it’s an ice cream maker….that you can bring to the beach! It’s as simple as adding natural ingredients like cream, sugar and vanilla in one end of the Ice Cream Ball and adding ice and rock salt in the other end. By shaking, rolling and agitating the Ice Cream Ball, it makes a quart or a pint of ice cream in around 30 minutes. You can add whatever you want to it really — I remember we used to slice strawberries and add some chocolate chips and the ice cream would come out crazy good! It’s kind of a different texture ice cream than you’re likely used to eating, but it’s unique in the best kind of way. There’s a recipe booklet included so you can build your creativity from there. If you have the space to bring this unit along with a few easy ingredients, you could be the beach hero of the century.
Price: $26.52-$37.59 & Free Shipping (Up to 24 percent off MSRP)
10. FieldCandy ‘Cool as a Cucumber’ Wind Screen
Having a wind screen on the beach always comes in clutch. Whether you’re trying to eat a sandwich free of sand, or just want to get out of the breeze and soak up some sun, a sturdy windscreen will have your back. I always bring a windscreen to the beach regardless of the wind — I set one up to mark my territory where I park for the day and also to create a little privacy. It’s a sort of tactic to create your own personal space in a place as wide open as the beach. One more added bonus is a windscreen makes you easy to find when your friends are trying to locate you — especially with the pattern on this screen by FieldCandy. The fabric is rated UPF 50+ for sun protection, blocking out up to 99.7% of UV rays. There’s two different sizes available here, both of which pack nicely into a matching carry bag.
Price: $129.00
11. Harvil 90mm Bocce Ball Set
Bocce is an absolute classic beach game on my native Cape Cod, and seemingly everywhere else too! It’s a simple yet exciting game best played with a refreshment in hand. The idea is to throw your teams balls closest to the target or “jack” ball. That’s about it — it’s a game of who can get closest to the target, and it’s actually really addicting and a gas to play for all ages. This is a nice heavy set from Harvil at a pretty reasonable cost, and it even comes with a little measuring tape. The balls are made of poly-resin so they can endure many a beach day of getting smacked around. These balls are built to make that sigture “knock” sound when they connect with each other — because it wouldn’t be bocce if they didn’t! This is a quality bocce set that everyone will want to play and that no one will want to carry!
Price: $44.99 & Free Shipping (13 percent off MSRP)
12. Makanu Mahogany Soprano Ukulele with Gig Bag
Some people just darn love noodling around on a guitar. For the musician who finds it hard to be without instrument — this ukulele by Makanu is a great item to own for the beach. This is one of the higher reviewed ukes on the market, and it comes at a very reasonable cost. It’s a 21 inch soprano ukulele with 12 frets that’s paired with white nylon strings and silver geared tuners. The body and neck are mahogany and covered with a clear, high gloss finish. If someone in your beach group is a talented string player, they might get a big kick out of owning this little instrument for Sundays down at the shore. This little guy conveniently comes with a carry bag so you can avoid getting the thing too sandy when you’re moving on and off the beach. As far as small, cheaper ukuleles go, this model has the best reviews for staying in tune and for ease and comfort of play. Bring your own tunes with this one and either make instant friends with your beach neighbors or inevitably drive them crazy!
Price: $39.99 & Free Shipping
13. Amazon Fire HD 32 GB 8 inch Tablet
Reading on the beach is always a treat. I wanted to include this tablet by Amazon because it makes utilizing Kindle eBooks easy! There’s definitely a certain satisfaction of carrying a real book to the beach, but then again some books are quite heavy and take up a good bit of space in your bag. By using a tablet you can bring as many “books” as you want using Kindle eBooks and you’re only packing an eight inch tablet! On another note, you’ll probably use this tablet for all sorts of stuff considering it’s essentially a pocket-book computer! This tablet by Amazon is very highly reviewed by customers and very reasonably priced. You can flip the pages on whatever you’re reading for up to 12 hours of battery life, so rest assured you won’t run out of juice mid beach day. All in all, this seems like a great purchase that will add to your beach gear as well as prove useful during everyday life.
Price: $109.99 & Free Shipping
14. LureLux Biodegradable, Organic Sunscreen
You gotta bring your sunscreen to the beach! Sunburns are no joke and can cause serious long term skin damage, so it’s really important to apply sunblock that works. This sunscreen by LureLux is a highly reviewed organic and biodegradable option that is a great choice of sunblock for a few different reasons. This product is really friendly for most skin types and wont cause breakouts or rashes compared to a lot of the mainstream sunscreens. There’s several customer reviews of this product that praise this sunblock as being the first one they’ve ever found that doesn’t adversely effect their skin AND that protects from the sun! The ingredient list is quite short compared to most sunscreens which is always a good sign. Furthermore, this sunblock is described as non greasy or sticky, and won’t leave you all white and pasty after applying. One important thing to mention concerning modern day sunblocks is that they are incredibly detrimental to the health of our oceans and fresh water bodies. The chemicals in many commonly used sunblocks are considered carcinogens in some countries (Titanium Dioxide for example) and can wreak havoc on coral reefs, stream and pond chemistry and ecosystems and wildlife in general. In a world that’s becoming consistently more and more polluted, I feel it’s every person’s duty to do what they can to lessen their environmental impact. Although sunscreen like this is a bit more expensive, if you can afford to spend the extra couple bucks on environmentally friendly products, you’re making a difference concerning the health of our natural world — and the health of your own body as well.
Price: $12.95 – 24.95
15.Sarong Beach Throw by Mandala Life Art
I’m a big fan of using a light tapestry as a beach towel. They pack down to nothing in your bag but also work just fine for laying out and for drying off. This nicely patterned sarong by Mandala Life Art is a great option for a beach throw. This sarong is sized pretty large at 71 by 45 inches, and works great as a bathing suit cover-up, wrap skirt or dress, shawl or head scarf. It’s 100% organic cotton and is a hand printed item. With four different patterns available, gals and guys alike can both find a use for this beach throw. Sometimes I take the light tapestry I own walking with me down the shore and tie it into a pouch for collecting seashells and stones. Whether your wearing it, drying off with it or using is as a bag or tablecloth, this sarong is a versatile and hip piece of beach gear not to be overlooked
Price: $17.99
16. Picnic Time ‘Beachcomber’ Portable Beach Mat
A beach chair is a very personal item, so I’m not going to pretend like I know what’s the best option on this one. This portable beach mat by Picnic Time however, is a pretty awesome option for beach seating that I think a lot of people can get behind. It’s made of durable polyester material that’s super light, and comfortable to sit on. the frame is steel and the body is fully padded. The backrest is adjustable so you can really stretch out and catch some rays. The unit folds up nicely and has a shoulder strap for easy transport. Opened, it’s 65.5 inches long and 21 inches wide, so this probably isn’t a great fit for you if you have a particularly large build. If you like to spread all the way out and enjoy being down at sand level, then this is the seat for you. There’s even a zippered pouch on the back side of the seat you can tuck a few items in before hitting the beach! There’s five different colors and patterns available, so there should be something here that’s your style.
Price: $39.99 & Free Shipping
17. Phantom Aquatics Panoramic Scuba Mask Snorkel Set
Having a mask and snorkel to do some free diving can be really fun. Depending on where you are, there may be a lot to look at underwater at your favorite beach, lake or stream. When visibility is good, it’s like entering a whole different world with a nice mask on. This snorkel and mask set by Phantom Aquatics is a great value, and honestly a pretty decent option for serious scuba divers as well. I myself am a certified diver, and me and a lot of my diving buddies prefer a single lens design rather than masks that separate the lens for each eye. By having only one lens, your field of vision is more fluid and not split by a divider. Furthermore, the lens on this mask curves around the side housing in order to give you a truly panoramic view. The mask material is silicone, and customer reviews give the comfortability rating a thumbs up. I was taught to always rub regular toothpaste on the inside of a new mask lens before initially using it in order to ensure the mask wont fog up on you. The toothpaste removes the residues left over from manufacturing that can cause your mask to fog up. The snorkel here is pretty standard, but it does include a purge valve which is a nice feature. At $35 this set is a great buy and with the proper care (make sure to rinse with fresh water after use in the ocean!) it should last you years of underwater exploring.
Price: $34.99 & Free Shipping.
18. Illuminet Floating Critter Net
A minnow net can entertain the kids for hours. If there’s tidal pools at your favorite beach spot or if you like to visit your local lake or river, then having a net is a must! For the inquisitive child or adult, it’s always interesting and exciting to go looking for critters to catch and observe. Whether its crabs, minnows, frogs or turtles, getting a close up look at the local wildlife can be really neat! This critter net by Illumistore is a great size and weight for use by both kids and adults, and it floats too! Take a walk out onto a tidal flat or maybe around your favorite fresh water pond and see what you can find! It’s a great way to introduce kids to the wonder of nature, and a great way to connect with wilderness yourself! For $10 this is a rad little item to include with your beach gear that just might turn out to be the most entertaining thing you bring!
Price: $9.99
19. HapTim Waterproof Picnic Backpack with Cutlery Set
We included this unique backpack in this review because it’s well….seriously radical. If you love to beach picnic then this bag is a must have. Made of high quality nylon fabric, this backpack has high wear and deformation resistance on top of being pretty darn waterproof. The oversized main storage compartment is built with premium insulation lining for keeping your food and drink either hot or cold. A detachable wine bottle holder is also compatible with the side of this pack. I really love how Hap Tim configured the cutlery set, it’s truly an effective bag for settling down at your favorite beach spot and having a meal. Hap Tim even includes all the cutlery, wine glasses and other dining necessities pictured! Customer reviews rave about the quality of the included picnic blanket. With all the included gear, this bag is truly an incredible value and will make you the envy of your beach pals.
Price: $59.99 & Free Shipping (50 percent off MSRP)
20. 60 Inch Delta Kite for Kids and Adults
Had to include a classic kite on this list! The pleasure of properly flying a kite in a healthy beach breeze is unrivaled! This 60 inch triangular kite is a great option for an affordable and durable kite. It’s advertised as being strong, flexible, rust proof and mold proof — so this is a kite that won’t be battered and done after just a few flights. Because this kite is designed knowing you’re going to smash it into the sand dunes countless times, it should fly true for many a beach season. This unit comes partially assembled and includes some simple instructions for setting up the rest of the kite. Customer reviews insist it’s a really easy kite to fly for both kids and adults. On a crowded beach with no cell service, flying a kite can be a great (and easy) way to let your friends know where you are. Whether you’re a child or adult, there’s nothing more timeless than getting one of these bad boys off the ground and into the wind.
Price: $29.80 & Free Shipping (25 percent off MSRP)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
-
Clarisonic
- Great for your whole body
- Targets multiple signs of aging
- Waterproof and rechargeable
-
Clarisonic Mia 2
- Very high quality
- Extremely long lasting
- Leaves skin smooth and soft
-
Philips PureRadiance
- Effective cleansing
- Waterproof
- Many brush head options
-
Soniclear Elite
- Leaving skin smooth and radiant
- Awesome colors and designs
- Anti-microbial brushes
-
DDF Revolve Professional
- Helpful for acne prone skin
- Smooths and polishes
- Deep cleans
-
LumaRx Facial
- Ergonomic design
- Small size
- Rated 4.1 out of five stars
-
Foreo Luna
- Dual level touch points
- Cleans well and massages too
- Well rated by users
-
Proactiv+
- Works well on sensitive skin
- More affordable than some
- Two speeds
-
Solo Mio
- Rated 4.4 out of five stars
- Large cleaning surface
- Rechargeable
-
Laxcare Waterproof
- Quite affordable
- Unique shape
- Sonic vibration with heat mode
-
Olay Prox
- Well priced
- Leaves skin soft and smooth
- Heads, cleanser, scrub included
-
LAVO Giro
- Effective for most users
- Soft brush heads
- Leaves skin soft and smooth
-
Kingdom Cares
- Ultrasonic technology
- Super affordable
- Three speeds
-
Essential Skin Solutions
- Amazon’s Choice
- Very affordably priced
- Good assortment of brush heads
-
Lilian Fache Spa-X
- Very affordable
- Cleanses effectively
- Foot attachment works well
-
Pixnor
- Excellent for oily complexions
- Extremely affordable
- Many different heads
Our Unbiased Reviews
-
Clarisonic Smart Profile Uplift 2-in-1 Cleansing & Micro-Firming Massage DevicePros:
Cons:
- Great for cleansing your whole body
- Targets multiple signs of aging to improve skin firmness
- It is waterproof and rechargeable
- Replacement heads are very expensive
- Brush heads can be a bit difficult to change
- The most expensive of all those reviewed
Clarisonic has been the go to brand for facial cleansing for a few years now, so it’s good to see that they’re still evolving and improving their products. The Clarisonic Smart Profile Uplift 2-in-1 Cleansing & Micro-Firming Massage Device tackles two key skin issues – cleansing and lifting.
This nifty device can elevate your cleansing and beauty routine, getting your face shiny clean and targeting 15 different signs of aging. Talk about a multi-tasker. Start by using the Revitalizing Cleanse Brush Head and your favorite facial cleanser to deeply clean skin and pores.
If you’re in the shower and want to scrub away the day, the Turbo Body Cleansing Brush Head delivers the goods. Once you’re clean and dry, switch to the massaging head that delivers 27,000 micro-firming massages per use.
With consistent use, this little wonder tool helps to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It also improves face and neck sagging, overall skin firmness and helps to boost the absorption of your favorite moisturizers and serums. Who needs a trip to the spa when you’ve got a tool that delivers all this?
If money is no object, and you want a full skin care system, this full body cleansing combo is a winner. It delivers, by a distance, the most robust facial cleansing and massaging power, along with easy rechargeability. If you’re not up to spending the big bucks, the Clairisonic Mia 2 is a terrific option, and offers many brush heads for different skin types.
-
Clarisonic Mia 2 Sonic Skin Cleansing SystemPros:
Cons:
- Very high quality
- Extremely long lasting
- Two speeds with 60 second timer
- Leaves skin smooth and soft
- Among the more expensive
- May be too harsh for sensitive skin
- Replacement heads are expensive
- Can over-exfoliate skin
Clarisonic’s patented micro-massage motion works with your skin’s natural elasticity to gently remove the impurities traditional cleansing methods leave behind. The Mia 2 cleanses six times better than with your hands alone. With a convenient timer, you’ll get optimal cleaning in just 60 seconds. Your skin will feel softer, smoother and more beautiful.
Clarisonic’s deep cleansing system has an added bonus. Thorough cleansing and exfoliation prepares skin for better absorption of creams, serums and moisturizers. Unlike many systems, the Mia 2 is gentle enough to use up to two times a day. Clarisonic recommends replacing brush heads every three months. They also offer replacement heads specifically for sensitive skin.
Clarisonic is considered the gold standard in facial cleansing brushes, and they continue to perform well, according to consumers. If you want a robust cleaning experience, this is a great choice for you. If, on the other hand, you simply want better cleansing than you get with your hands, there are many cleansing brushes on this list that cost far less, and still do a respectable job of giving you a cleaner, clearer complexion.
-
Philips PureRadiance Skin Cleansing SystemPros:
Cons:
- Effective, non-abrasive cleansing
- Waterproof
- Many specialty brush head options
- Easily cleans hard to reach areas in the T-zone
- Charging stand seems flimsy for such an expensive cleansing brush
- Somewhat awkward design
- May be too gentle for deep exfoliation
- Replacement brushes are really spendy
Philips PureRadiance is the only cleansing system that has unique sonic technology with advanced dual motion. It is as gentle as washing your face with your hands, yet it is ten times more effective at removing dirt and makeup. The gentle deep cleansing makes for healthier looking skin.
The unique sonic technology improves micro-circulation and stimulates blood flow, resulting in a more radiant complexion. Because of its deep cleansing action, your favorite creams and moisturizers will more effectively absorb into your skin. Better yet, Philips has a super gentle cleansing brush specifically for sensitive skin.
This Phillips PureRadiance Skin Cleansing System is an especially good choice if you have sensitive, or even extra-sensitive skin because of it’s choices of ultra-soft brush heads. If you need a more robust facial cleansing brush for regular skin, you might want to consider the slightly less expensive LumaRX facial cleansing brush.
-
Michael Todd Soniclear Elite Antimicrobial Facial Skin Cleansing Brush SystemPros:
Cons:
- Three speed options, with a timer
- Effective at leaving skin smooth and radiant
- Awesome colors and designs
- Anti-microbial brushes protect against bacterial contamination
- Brush rotation may not be as robust as some
- Some issues with defective or ineffective charging stations
- Among the most expensive of those reviewed
You might just want to buy the Soniclear Elite for its ultra-fun colors and designs, but the truth is, cleaner skin starts with a cleaner brush. Powerful, yet gentle enough even for sensitive skin, the Soniclear micro-massages away dirt and impurities and then protects itself, and you, from microbial contamination, with built in antimicrobial protection against stain and odor causing bacteria.
Safe, effective and durable antimicrobial technology is built into every brush head. Soniclear uses a patent-pending sonic-wave powered technology to micro-massage away dirt and other impurities and gently exfoliate at brush speeds in excess of 300 times per second.
Slower spinning rotary cleansing brushes without sonic technology can pull or tug the skin causing redness or irritation. With just minutes of use per day, your skin can be healthier, clearer and brighter looking with smoother texture and more refined pores. If you want to take your clean routine on the road, Soniclear also offers the Soniclear Petite.
Sometimes form is even more important than function, although the Michael Todd Soniclear delivers on both counts. While it’s among the more expensive choices, it offers cool colors and designs, which can make keeping it on the bathroom counter a little more decorative, and make you more inclined to faithfully use it. The anti-mircrobial brush heads are definitely a standout. If you have acne prone skin, this is a great choice for you.
-
DDF Revolve Professional Micro-Polishing SystemPros:
Cons:
- Helpful for acne prone skin
- Dermatologist grade microdemabrasion
- Smooths and polishes
- Deep cleans
- Some reports of limited shelf life
- Similar results to far less expensive facial brushes
- More expensive than many
We’re all looking to achieve professional results without spending the money on a visit to the dermatologist or an expensive spa. The DDF Revolve Professional 500X delivers dermatologist-grade microdermabrasion, along with deep cleansing, to increase your skin’s radiance and improve the look of pores.
It also helps to enhance your skin’s tone and clarity, while leaving it feeling and looking smoother. It even tackles those fine lines and wrinkles. Its deep cleansing power can make a big difference for those with acne prone skin. Because the system comes with DDF’s own special Micro-Derma Crystals, your skin will have a polished glow.
If you’re looking for a facial polisher, more than a facial cleansing brush, the DDF Revolve does a good job at microdermabrasion, the highly effective Micro-Derma Crystals gently and effectively remove dead skin cells to leave your face smooth, soft and looking younger.
If you’ve got more sensitive skin, we’d suggest the silicone facial cleansing brushes that are super gentle on a tender face, or the Philips PureRadiance Skin Cleansing System, which is noted for its gentle cleansing action.
-
LumaRx Facial Cleansing BrushPros:
Cons:
- Leaves skin clean and well exfoliated
- Ergonomic design makes it easy on the hand
- Smaller size makes it convenient for travel
- Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users
- Long, soft bristles may not clean skin as well as others reviewed
- Even the sensitive skin brush may be too much for delicate skin
- Feels a bit flimsy compared to some
The LumaRX facial cleansing brush delivers advanced cleansing to reveal your naturally beautiful skin. This three-speed cleansing brush comes with three individual bristle attachments – one for normal skin, one for sensitive skin and the third for massage, which increases blood flow and the generation of new skin cells.
This elegantly designed brush is easy on the hands, and the long life battery allows for up to 30 uses on a single charge. Plus, it features a built in timer, so you won’t be having to guess whether you’ve used it too little or too much. That ensures you’ll get optimum results and radiant skin.
LumaRx is also well-known for its popular and effective mini and full body laser hair removers.
The ergonomic handle design sets the LumaRX facial cleansing brush apart from many others. The long, narrow neck and smaller brush can easily tackle small, more difficult to get at areas of the face, especially in the troublesome T-zone. It also does a yeoman’s job as an exfoliating brush.
If you’re someone who likes a timer function, the LumaRX offers that feature to keep you from getting overzealous when it comes to your scrubbing.
-
FOREO LUNA Play Plus Facial Cleansing BrushPros:
Cons:
- Silicone bristles are more resistant to bacterial growth than nylon
- Dual level touch points target large areas and the tough to clean T-zone
- Cleans well and massages too
- Well rated by users
- Could be a bit larger for better coverage
- Not as exfoliating as regular bristle brushes
- Battery can be a pain to change
So we’re switching it up a bit now to look at a completely different style of facial cleansing brush. This nifty little cleansing brush leaves your skin clean and beautiful. The LUNA Play Plus delivers 8000 T-Sonic pulsations a minute, for cleansing that can brighten and even out your complexion.
It promises to lift away 99.5 percent of dirt, oil and make-up residue. This silicone cleansing brush has a two-zone brush head: thinner touch-points gently cleanse sensitive or normal skin and larger areas like the cheeks, while thicker touch-points on top offer deep, precision cleansing of areas like the T-zone.
The LUNA’s medical grade silicone bristles are 35 times more hygienic than nylon bristles, because silicone is quick-drying, and nonporous, to prevent bacteria build up. This cleansing brush is gentle and suitable for all skin types. It comes in tons of delightful color too.
Because it uses a replaceable AAA battery, you can count on using it for a long time, without worry about charger malfunctions. And, since it’s so portable, it’s perfect to toss in your travel bag and go. If you’re looking for a larger model, the FOREO LUNA 2 features a bigger brush head and comes in specific styles for sensitive skin and combination skin.
This little cleansing brush could be your favorite if you prefer a compact option that you can take anywhere, whether there’s electricity or not. Because this operates on a AAA battery, you don’t have to connect to your computer or a wall outlet to get washing whenever, and wherever, you want. That means even a tiny airplane bathroom has enough space for you to freshen up before landing.
-
Proactiv+ Deep Cleansing BrushPros:
Cons:
- Soft brushes allow for more frequent use
- Works well on sensitive skin
- More affordable than some
- Two speeds for different cleansing needs
- Brush heads are too large to cleanse small areas around the nose and eyes
- Not reliably water tight
- Brush bristles can seem too soft and flatten easily
- Not as powerful as some
Proactiv is one of the foremost names in skin care, particularly for people who suffer from breakouts. This deluxe cleansing brush was designed specifically for acne-prone skin. It gently cleanses with soft, tapered bristles to sweep away impurities without irritating your skin.
This facial scrub brush offers continuous 360-degree rotation at two different speeds. Proactiv has a full line of cleansers, astringents and moisturizers to help acne-prone skin heal and stay clear.
Could it be the Proactiv brand that has you considering this facial cleansing brush? If your answer is yes, we can certainly see why. It’s affordable and these cleansing brushes are super helpful for those with troubled skin. If you are concerned about bacteria, there are a couple of other options on this list to consider.
The Soniclear by Michael Todd features anti-microbial brushes, and a more vigorous cleansing experience. Additionally, the FOREO LUNA and Solo Mio are both made of silicone, which is antibacterial and could be a gentler choice for irritated skin.
-
SOLO Mio Sonic Face Cleanser & Massager BrushPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users
- Large cleaning surface and angled head for your T-zone
- Rechargeable
- Doesn’t irritate like nylon cleansing brushes can
- Need to recharge makes it less portable than a battery operated brush
- Doesn’t massage as deeply as some others
- Traditional cleansing brushes clean more deeply
- Similar knock-offs are half the price
At the end of the day, you simply want to have fresh, smooth and radiant looking skin, and the Solo Mio silicone cleansing brush claims to make it happen after just two weeks of use.
This facial cleansing brush recommends a two minute daily cleansing routine to remove accumulated dirt, impurities and make up residue. Using the massage side of this device helps to boost blood circulation, which may also help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on your face. Sounds good to me.
This nifty brush’s sonic cleansing technology uses thousands of pulsations per minute to give you a deep and thorough facial cleansing. The FDA grade silicone is easy to rinse and keep clean, so bacteria buildup is minimized, especially important for acne prone skin. It’s waterproof and portable, so you can take it wherever you go. The convenient carrying case also acts as a charging case, and the USB cable for recharging is included with this face brush.
While priced somewhat less than the FOREO Luna Plus Play, the Solo Mio has a much larger cleansing surface which is a bonus for some. If you’re one of those looking for a bigger option, this silicone cleansing brush is a great choice for you. Also the fact that it’s rechargeable is an important feature for those who don’t want to mess with batteries. It has more speeds as well, so if you’re particularly picky about your cleansing regime, that can also be a plus.
-
Laxcare Waterproof Sonic Facial Cleansing BrushPros:
Cons:
- Quite affordable copared to many silicone brushes
- Quite affordable compared to many silicone brushes
- Unique shape makes it easy to cleanse hard to reach areas
- Sonic vibration with heat mode loosens dirt and oil effectively
- Automatic shutoff feature preserves battery life
- Can irritate skin
- May not last as long as some
- Says “nearly sealed charging port,” which makes us question waterproof claims
It’s the unique shape of this silicone facial cleansing brush that caught our interest, because sometimes it’s tough to get clean in those hard to reach nooks and crannies of our faces. This brush features a more narrow profile, to get into the T-zone effectively.
Use this nifty brush to cleanse and massage, which can help firm and tighten skin. We’re especially enamored with the fact that you can use heat, along with vibration to thoroughly cleanse your skin, dissolving dirt and oils more readily, and helping to eliminate blackheads.
With seven speeds, you can choose the cleaning speed that seems right for your skin. Since this silicone cleansing brush is waterproof, you can also take it into the shower with no worry, to tackle your chest, back and other problem areas. A similar style facial cleansing brush also gets great reviews, and is significantly less expensive, although it doesn’t have the benefit of heat.
This facial cleansing brush might be right for you, if you’re looking to invest in a silicone facial brush at a reasonable price. It’s less expensive than the Foreo Luna, and other similar silicone brushes.
-
Olay Prox Microdermabrasion Plus Advanced Facial Cleansing Brush SystemPros:
Cons:
- Well priced compared to many
- Leaves skin soft and smooth
- Comes with multiple heads, cleanser and scrub
- Can be used effectively with any cleansing products
- Does not include detailed enough instructions
- Exfoliating scrub can dry skin
- Spinning brush head can irritate skin
- Not as powerful as some
Exfoliation is crucial if you want to have brighter, more radiant skin. The ProX by Olay Microdermabrasion Plus Advanced Facial Cleansing System helps exfoliate your skin and give it a visibly improved texture after just a couple of uses. With the microdermabrasion foam head, and self-warming Thermal Crystal Polisher, it exfoliates 700% better than using scrubs alone, and it helps even out skin tone.
This system can also be used for daily cleansing with the Exfoliating Renewal Cleanser and soft bristle head, great for getting rid of hard-to-remove makeup. The facial cleansing brush deeply cleans and helps maximize the immediate hydrating effectiveness of your anti-aging moisturizer.
With three speeds, you can control how the cleansing brush treats your skin for a customized facial care routine. Plus, it’s water resistant, making it perfect for use in the shower. Your skin will feel silkier and smoother with regular use.
As one of the most popular facial cleansing brushes on our list, this brush comes backed by the power of the Olay brand, known worldwide for quality skin care. That alone might make you lean toward choosing this brush, but it’s also an affordable option that also gives you a specific exfoliating regime in addition to the cleansing options.
That could be a key, especially if you have older skin that tends to get dull. If aging skin is your biggest issue, you can break the bank on the Clarisonic Smart Profile Uplift 2-in-1 Cleansing & Micro-Firming Massage Device, which also lifts and tones sagging skin.
Replenish your skin’s moisture after exfoliation with one of Olay’s moisturizing creams and lotions. Find them here.
-
LAVO Giro Face Cleansing BrushPros:
Cons:
- Effective for most users
- Soft brush heads work well for sensitive skin
- Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth
- Helps clear acne and blackheads
- Brush speed slower than some
- Comes with too few brush options
- Not as exfoliating as some
- Hair can easily get tangled in brush head
The LAVO Giro facial cleansing brush scrubs out dirt, makeup, oil, dead skin, and bacteria from your pores. It also helps remove blackheads and whiteheads, and effectively reaches hard to clean areas like the sides of your nose and t-zone. It exfoliates dry flaky skin up to 600% better than just washing your face with your hands.
With regular use, this efficient face scrubber can help to fade acne scars, and fight further breakouts. Its thorough cleansing action prevents clogged pores, and polishes and brightens skin. The massaging effect promotes skin cell turnover and stimulates collagen production to promote anti-aging results. The Giro’s waterproof design means you can use it in the shower, and its ergonomic, rubberized anti-slip handle makes it easy to use.
It’s hard to imagine, but not all facial cleansing brushes are made for use in the shower or tub. The Lavo Giro is waterproof, and its rubberized handle means gripping without slipping is so much easier. This is a great choice for guys who tend to do most of their facial cleansing in the shower, rather than the sink. Plus it’s among our most affordable, but still well-rated choices.
-
KINGDOM CARES Facial Cleansing BrushPros:
Cons:
- Ultrasonic technology for deep cleaning
- Super affordable compared to many
- Three settings give you a customized clean
- Comes with a charger, and the charge is long lasting
- Can irritate skin if used too aggressively
- Rotation and vibration can make the experience seem jerky
- Some reports of poor shelf life
- Louder than some others
The KINGDOM CARES Facial Cleansing Brush uses advanced ultrasonic vibration technology for deep skin cleansing, and it allows allows you to customize your cleansing experience using use any one of three different settings. Use two of the face brush speeds to gently and deeply cleanse your face, while the professional exfoliator setting can help to lift and contour your complexion, improving circulation, and enhancing your skin’s elasticity.
The spinning and vibrating actions combine to give you a full, spa like experience. The waterproof design means you can use this cleansing brush in the shower or tub with no worries. Specially designed brush head bristles are gentle on your skin, but tough on dirt, oil and makeup.
Once you’re clean, just set your cleansing brush into the inductive charger so it’s ready to go for the next wash. The handle’s charging light lets you know when it’s ready, changing from red to green. Brush heads easily pop on and off, and this facial scrub brush comes with a spare, a plus when your first one gets worn.
You can also get this brush in two other colors in addition to purple, including pink and white.
The KINGDOM CARES facial cleansing brush is a great option of you want a simple, no frills kind of face brush that does one thing well. This cleansing brush is very affordable compared to some other selections, but if you need a top of the line option, consider the Clarisonic Mia or Michael Todd facial cleansing brushes, which have lots more options and attachments.
-
Essential Skin Solutions Microdermabrasion Exfoliator SystemPros:
Cons:
- Amazon’s Choice
- Very affordably priced
- Good assortment of brush heads
- Improves skin texture with regular use
- Instructions are too vague
- Overuse can dry out skin
- Slower speed than some
- Does not offer variable speeds
The Essential Skin Solutions cleansing system features a waterproof rotating facial cleansing brush that scrubs deep to cleanse clogged pores and even out skin tone. This microdermabrasion system comes with two facial exfoliating brushes for different skin types.
This face brush acts as a pore minimizer, and helps reduce skin redness and large pores, leaving your face looking fresh, clean, and vibrant. The kit also includes one hand-held cordless cleansing and massaging unit, a large exfoliating brush and even a pumice stone for smoothing out rough patches on your heels and feet.
Because it’s a super efficient face scrubber, you’ll have fewer breakouts and less scars from acne flare-ups. It’s waterproof, which makes shower time the perfect time to grab the included big body brush, letting you do a full body treatment that leaves you soft and silky from head to toe. Find replacement brushes here.
There’s a reason this facial cleansing brush is Amazon’s Choice. While it’s not as highly rated as some of the more expensive face brushes, it is super affordable and it offers lots of different grooming tools to help your feet look better in addition to your face. If speed isn’t a deal breaker, but flexibility is, this is a great choice for you.
-
Lilian Fache Spa-X Advanced Waterproof Facial and Body Cleansing KitPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable compared to many
- Cleanses effectively
- Foot attachment works well
- Sponge attachment applies moisturizer, serum and foundation efficiently
- BrushBattery cover is difficult to get offes can catch and pull your hair
- Brushes can catch and pull your hair
- Can make a splattery mess
- Replacement heads only come in a four piece set, not individually
It’s nice when a product comes as a complete kit, offering you flexibility and plenty of cleansing options. Such is the case with the Spa-X Advanced cleansing kit. This affordable little brush comes with the handle that gives you a lot of options. Use it with the included cleansing brush heads for your face and your body.
Change to the pumice stone to exfoliate your rough knees, elbows and feet. Then use the face sponge to perfectly apply your moisturizer, serum or foundation. This brush does a great job of all over exfoliation, making your skin appear softer, smoother and more radiant and youthful.
This facial cleansing brush deeply cleanses your pores of toxins, makeup and bacteria, without abrasion or harsh chemicals. It is suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive. This set also includes a bottle of Lilian Fache Daily Facial Cleanser.
Because this set is very affordable, it would make a good first-time-out facial cleansing brush choice, to see if you enjoy the experience and results, before spending more money. If you have already used a face brush, you might want to look for one with more bells and whistles, as well various speeds and more diverse attachments. A comparable budget friendly choice might also be the Olay Pro-X.
-
Pixnor Facial Cleansing Brush & MassagerPros:
Cons:
- Excellent for oily complexions
- Effective at smoothing and brightening skin
- Extremely affordable compared to most
- Many different cleansing and exfoliating heads
- Not professional quality
- Not as powerful as more expensive brushes
- Brush heads can seem flimsy
- Cannot be used in the shower
Thorough cleansing is the most important step in any skin care regimen, yet it is often overlooked. Are you guilty of going to bed with your makeup on? The Pixnor two-speed facial cleansing brush and massager might be a great solution to your nightly face routine.
Compact and lightweight enough to fit in a purse or travel bag, this facial cleansing brush is gentle enough for everyday use. It includes seven different rotating heads that help you achieve more clear and radiant skin by gently loosening and removing dirt and excess oils. It exfoliates dead skin cells that cause clogged pores, and helps to reduce pore size.
Using the massaging head, it helps to increase circulation, stimulating tissue regeneration and collagen production, to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. This cleansing brush does double duty with a pumice head to smooth and soften your feet. To make sure you’re always using the cleanest brushes on your face, you might want to order the brush replacement pack.
If you don’t have a ton of cash to drop on a facial cleansing brush, but you want to give this cleansing routine a try, the Pixnor facial cleansing brush is the perfect way to test out your feelings, without a big investment. It offers multiple brush heads to clean and exfoliate, and it’s a pretty popular choice among consumers.
The similar ETEREUTY 5 in 1 Waterproof Facial Cleansing Brush costs just about $25, but it’s getting rave reviews right out of the gate, already becoming an Amazon #1 Best Seller.
