Radiation City: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Radiation City.

1. Pack Up All Your Belongings

• Make sure you find a backpack early on – the more you can carry, the likelier you are to survive.

2. Stay Hydrated

• There are wells and water pumps scattered throughout the game world, but they’re especially easy to find in villages. In addition to quenching your thirst you can refill any empty bottles you are carrying, so make sure to pick up empty bottles.

3. It’s Time to Upgrade!

• Every time you level up, you’ll earn a skill point to invest in attributes. Build the character that best fits your playstyle, but if you find yourself dying a lot at low levels, speed and life are good places to invest points.

4. Break That Can Open Another Way

• If you can’t find a can opener, you can use a knife to pry open cans of food.

5. Have You Just Been Seen? Keep Your Distance, Then Keep a Low Profile

• When running away from a zombie, making sure it loses line of sight before hiding – if it can’t see you, it may lose interest and give up the chase.

6. Take Care of an Infection ASAP!

• Most status conditions will wear off in time, but infections will only get worse if you don’t address them. Fortunately, any medicine will heal your infection.

7. Stay in When it Gets Dark

• Pripyat is very dangerous at night. Make sure you are near a tent at dawn so you can sleep it off safely if you are not well equipped.

8. Keep Those Cars in Check

• Most vehicles in the world will need repairs, so you should save all the duct tape, wires and scrap metal you can find. But if you don’t have enough gear to repair a vehicle, check the trunk – there may be helpful resources inside.

9. Fast Traveling!

• Pripyat is a massive city. Set up bases at camp locations in order to fast-travel using the map.

10. Take Those Adrenaline Shots

• The adrenaline shot has some peculiar side effects, best used while exploring a 12-story building or during the night.