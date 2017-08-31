Complete WWE 2K18 Roster (Updated!)

Over the years, the WWE 2K series has steadily built up a roster of recognizable Superstars.

Now that WWE 2K18 is the main topic of this year’s wrestling game releases, avid fans are keeping a keen eye on its collection of playable wrestlers. After taking a peek at the roster reveal videos from IGN, this year’s installment looks like it’ll feature the biggest character selection yet. Current Superstars male and female will play their part, plus Hall of Famers and managers are also set to join the fray. To make sure everyone is in the know on the game’s huge roster, we’ve compiled a list of everyone who’ll be a part of WWE 2K18.

Check out each portion of the WWE 2K18 roster list below to see which Raw, SD Live, NXT and Cruiserweight Superstars will be available for play.

– Bray Wyatt

– Dolph Ziggler

– Sami Zayn

– Dean Ambrose

– Baron Corbin

– Kalisto

– Akira Tozawa

– Sin Cara

– Hideo Itami

– Eric Young

– Jinder Mahal

– Bushwhacker Butch & Bushwhacker Luke (The Bushwhackers)

– Konnor & Viktor (The Ascension)

– Cesaro & Sheamus

– Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

– Nikki Cross

– Alundra Blayze

– Emma

– Lita

– Summer Rae

– Paige

– Brie & Nikki Bella (The Bella Twins)

– British Bulldog

– Buddy Roberts

– Diamond Dallas Page

– Big Boss Man

– Mark Henry

– Bam Bam Bigelow

– Bret “Hitman” Hart

– Dusty Rhodes

– The Undertaker

– Big Show

– Andre the Giant

– Kane

– Diesel/Kevin Nash

– Luke Harper

– Erick Rowan

– Sawyer Fulton

– Alexander Wolfe

– Killian Dain

– Braun Strowman

– Goldust

– Goldberg

– Earthquake

– Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

– Larry Zbyszko

– Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

– Greg “The Hammer” Valentine

– Edge

– The Godfather

– Eddie Guerrero

– Daniel Bryan

– Maryse

– Naomi

– Sasha Banks

– Bayley

– Ivory

– Natalya

– Mickie James

– Becky Lynch

– Tamina

– Ember Moon

– Kerry & Kevin Von Erich (The Von Erichs)

– Jimmy & Jey Uso (The Usos)

– Mojo Rawley

– Zack Ryder

– Shinsuke Nakamura

– AJ Styles

– Bobby Roode

– The Miz

– Roman Reigns

– The Rock

– Randy Orton

– Triple H

– Kurt Angle (Pre-Order Bonus DLC)

– Brock Lesnar

– John Cena

– “The Model” Rick Martel

– Mick Foley

– Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

– Jacqueline

– Rikishi

– “Macho Man” Randy Savage

– Mr. Perfect

– Lex Luger

– Razor Ramon

– “Ravishing” Rick Rude

– Vader

– “Nature Boy” Ric Flair

– Chad Gable

– Alexa Bliss

– Nia Jax

– Tye Dillinger

– Apollo Crews

– Carmella

– Dana Brooke

– Neville

– Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson (The Revival)

– Nick Miller & Shane Thorne (TM61)

– Akam & Rezar (The Authors of Pain)

– Michael “P.S.” Hayes & Jimmy Garvin (The Fabulous Freebirds)

– Tommaso Ciampa

– Cedric Alexander

– Asuka

– TJP

– Roderick Strong

– Johnny Gargano

– Jason Jordan

– Samoa Joe

– Big Cass

– Rusev

– Finn Bálor

– Chris Jericho

– Kevin Owens

– John Bradshaw Layfield

– Tatanka

– Typhoon

– Tatsumi Fujinami

– Rob Van Dam (Pre-Order Bonus DLC)

– Booker T

– Batista (Pre-Order Bonus DLC)

– Trish Stratus

– Sycho Sid

– Jake “The Snake” Roberts

– Christian

– “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

– Aiden English

– Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (The New Day)

– Sting

– Shawn Michaels

– Titus O’Neil

– Enzo Amore

– The Brian Kendrick

– Shane McMahon

– Alicia Fox

– Stephanie McMahon

– Ultimate Warrior

– Charlotte Flair

– Curtis Axel

– Bo Dallas

– Kassius Ohno

– Darren Young

– Rich Swann

– Gran Metalik

– Noam Dar

– Jack Gallagher

– No Way Jose

– Primo & Epico Colon (The Colons)

– Tyson Kidd

– Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

– Rhyno

– Curt Hawkins

– Heath Slater

– R-Truth

– Tyler Breeze & Fandango (Breezango)

– Mr. McMahon

– Matt & Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz) (Season Pass DLC)

– Elias (Season Pass DLC)

– Ruby Riot (Season Pass DLC)

– Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson (The Rock’n’Roll Express) (Season Pass DLC)

– Drew McIntyre (Season Pass DLC)

– Beth Phoenix (Season Pass DLC)

– Aleister Black (Season Pass DLC)

– Lars Sullivan (Season Pass DLC)

– KFC’s Colonel Sanders (no, we’re not joking about that last one…)

Check out the video posted below to see all the in-game banner’s for every playable wrestler: