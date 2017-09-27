How To Download Fortnite: Battle Royale on Xbox One & PS4

Fortnite: Battle Royale is Epic Games’ attempt at replicating the battle royale genre that has been done so well by PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The company has made no attempt at hiding its influence from PUBG but Epic does make some welcome changes that help Fortnite: Battle Royale remain fresh and stand apart from other games.

Like downloading it on PC, you might run into some issues in actually finding Fortnite: Battle Royale on Xbox One and PS4. The PC version actually didn’t show up on Steam but instead appeared on the Epic Games Launcher, which is Epic’s lesser known gaming platform.

On PS4, the key is actually typing in just Fortnite instead of including Battle Royale. Once you do this, you should be able to search through the results until you find the free Battle Royale standalone game. For whatever reason, Fortnite: Battle Royale just doesn’t return the result you want. Once you find what you’re looking for, just click it and hit install.

On Xbox One, you might have to jump for a few additional hurdles to actually find the game. You might get lucky and the see the title being advertised on the home page, which will make things easy because you can just click on that. If you’re not lucky, then you’ll have to head to the Store page. Luckily, just typing in Fortnite will show the title so you can just click that and install it.

For both titles, you’ll see a variety of different options that ask for payment. You do not need to buy the game at all unless you’re planning on trying out the single-player content of Fortnite. The game we’re looking for, Fortnite: Battle Royale, is a completely free standalone title that can be played free of Fortnite. With that said, buying any of the versions of Fortnite will give you access to the Battle Royale portion as well. Fortnite itself will be going free-to-play in 2018 if you’re will to wait it out for the single-player element.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher, and we consider it one of the best PS4 games you can play right now.