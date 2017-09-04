WATCH: Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar Gameplay Livestream

With the summer almost over, developer EA DICE has decided to host a gameplay live stream for the next installment of DLC for Battlefield 1. Titled “In the Name of the Tsar” this expansion will deliver six new maps on the Russian front, a handful of new weapons, vehicles, army, and game mode. All of this content is scheduled to come out later this month, but if you can’t wait make sure to tune into the livestream below.

If you are looking to watch the In the Name of the Tsar livestream as soon as it starts, then make sure to tune in at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET on September 5. This livestream is scheduled to run for two hours, so we more than expect EA DICE to show off all of the new maps and the latest game mode called Supply Drop. This objective focused game type tasks users with fighting over supply caches the drop from the sky in order to score points. There will also be a greater focus on Calvery combat thanks to the new lance weapon and move set for the horses. Given this “vehicle” was primarily just used to rush objectives or trample over people, it will be interesting to see if it becomes more viable.

There will also be new Operations, however, EA DICE is only currently teasing one called the Brusilov Offensive. Players can also earn new dog tags, complete new challenges, and earn new service stars as they play through the new content. Of course, the big draw is the six new maps and 11 added weapons that can only be obtained with this expansion. There are also new melee weapons and a special stationary weapon that acts as a powerful battery to defend the coast with. Finally, female soldiers will be introduced into Battlefield 1 via the Battalion of Death.

Make sure to check out Battlefield 1’s In the Name of the Tsar gameplay livestream tomorrow, September 5.