No Heroes Here: Top 12 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Here are the top 12 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for No Heroes Here.

1. Use the Honey Flask to Group Enemies

• On each wave of foes, enemies will spawn separately, creating some space between them. Using the honey flask in front of enemies forces them to cluster, which makes it easier to kill them with fewer cannon shots.

2. Transporting More Than One Item at Once

• When transporting materials, a handy trick is to spam the throw/interact button while there are two or three items at the character’s feet. If done correctly the character will be quickly picking up and throwing said items, allowing the player to “carry” all of them at the same time. This is a faster and easier way to move items around the castle.

3. Stack Raw Materials Close to Their Crafting Station

• Sometimes stores are in such a position that is hard to access. To avoid delaying the production, players may throw a bunch of raw materials close to the station they’ll be working on. Just be careful not to annoy or get in the way of other players while doing so.

4. Throwing

• Some levels require players to utilize the throwing mechanic in order to optimize production. Pay attention to arrow signs on the walls, as they usually indicate spots you can take advantage of.

5. Roles and Sudden Role Switching

• Defining who does what beforehand is key to victory. However, often during a match players will need to redefine their roles on the spot due to enemy pressure in order to keep the castle together. Always watch for how many of certain items you and your peers have in stock and be ready to analyze if you should be doing something else.

6. Courier Role and Item Stacking/Organization

• At first it might not seem like it, but the courier is one of the most important – if not THE most important – roles in the game. The courier’s job is to navigate the levels and make sure crafters have their raw materials nearby and that cannons have ammo and powder by their sides for a quick load and fire. The courier isn’t usually a fixed role, meaning that players are going to probably take turns during a level acting as the courier. Paying attention to when it might be your turn is critical to victory.

7. Loading and Maintaining Cannons

• Sometimes leaving the cannon loaded and ready is not the best strategy. Cannons should have powder in them at all times, but bullets should be placed near them and only loaded when you are certain that that is the one you need. Imagine loading a cannon with a cannonball and suddenly realizing you could instead group enemies with honey and avoid spending two shots.

• Since bullets cannot be removed after they’re loaded, you wasted the loaded cannonball. Optimization is the name of the game here. Speaking of which, cannons get dirty after being used so it’s a best practice (and also polite) to clean them yourself immediately after firing, unless something really urgent requires your attention.

8. Strength in Numbers

• Bigger enemies tend to draw more attention due to their size and more damaging attacks, but smaller enemies can be as dangerous, or even more so, when in big groups. Roughly speaking, five smaller enemies attacking at the same time cause the same damage to the castle gates as a mini boss (or big enemy). Players in the artillery role should always pay attention and try to eliminate large groups fast before they get a chance to show what they’re capable of.

9. Artillery Role and the Enemy Counter/Preview

• Players who manage the artillery role are the ones supposed to pay extra attention to the enemy previews and enemy counter. Knowing where and when a mini boss or a specialist is going to attack allows players to stack items beforehand and better deal with the threat, and that behavior also helps avoid wasting resources by, let’s say, loading a cannon in a lane that no more enemies are coming from.

10. Killing Ranged and Melee Enemies With a Single Shot

• Ranged enemies always stop one quadrant away from the lane’s gate, while melee enemies get up close and personal before attacking. However, if players time it correctly, it’s usually possible to kill them all while they’re taking up positions. Use that to your advantage to avoid wasting resources.

11. Jumping at the Very Edge of Platforms

• A trick that is helpful to master in No Heroes Here is the timing while jumping. Try to always jump on the very edge of platforms because sometimes the distance between them, especially in challenges, can be deceiving and falling down a floor or two can cost the players a lot of time and castle health.

12. Special Bullets Usage: Pros, Cons and Necessity

• Honey Flask: The flask slows down enemies and delays their attacks as well, allowing players to better prepare to deal with them, since the flask causes no damage. The crafting process requires a furnace, which is also used to craft cannonballs, so pay attention to the ratio of flasks to cannonballs that your team is producing.

• Water Balloon: The balloon freezes enemies and allows players to kill frozen enemies in one hit. This is especially useful in dealing with trolls, which takes three hits to kill. Be careful however because as a secondary effect, the balloon also freezes the floor, allowing enemies you don’t freeze to slide on the ice and take up their attack positions much faster.

• Roasted Chicken: The chicken is used to attract certain enemies and distract them from attacking the gates. In later levels it’s not only optimal but necessary to use this bullet in order to succeed, but be mindful of the cannonball to chicken ratio because to get the chicken to the perfect cooking point takes time in the furnace, and Punsylvania has no shortage of enemies and a lot less breathing room.