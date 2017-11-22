Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius.

1. Create a Balanced Team for Battle

• You won’t want to dive into a fight without a team that can get the job done. Like any Final Fantasy game, you will need a balanced team that can deal damage, heal your units, and provide other types of support. Access the “Units” menu from the home screen to view abilities and stats for each unit, and create your optimal team.

2. Progress Through the Story for Rewards

• Final Fantasy Brave Exvius features a full story mode, but you can unlock new game modes and earn a ton of rewards by completing story quests. Each stage has a set of achievements that will grant you in-game currency, Lapis, and other useful items — use that to summon new characters and make an even stronger party. Keep an eye out for special story campaigns that let you play through each stage for half the normal stamina cost as well.

3. Running Low on Something? Visit the Vortex

• Need some Gil or materials to upgrade your units? Summon a new unit and want to level them up quick? Visit the Vortex. There are five different stages that you can play to get almost anything you might need. Just be careful – you can only unlock one each day for free. Keep an eye out each weekend as well, as special Vortex levels for even greater rewards open only then for a limited time.

4. Daily Rewards – Login Bonuses and Quests

• Play daily and get rewarded. Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has daily login rewards that change every month, but if you log in daily you can get a variety of rewards. You can get the best rewards if you log in at least 28 days out of the month, so don’t forget. Once you log in, complete daily quests by playing story or vortex missions, arena battles, or doing other quick things in game. You can get 50 Lapis per day if you do five quests, and that adds up quickly. Beginners – there are also rookie quests that you will complete as you go through the story, so don’t forget to grab those rewards as well.

5. Earn Rewards Through the Colosseum and Arena

• The colosseum is a great way to get some starter equipment and items, and also a great source of Lapis. Beginners should focus on completing the Colosseum, but the Arena is also a great source of daily rewards—participate in five battles to maximize your earnings. The Arena also provides weekly and monthly ranking rewards, as well as providing medals that can be exchanged for a variety of items. Colosseum and Arena battles don’t use stamina, so be sure to use your five Arena orbs when they fill up.

6. Exclusive Characters and More from Limited Time Events

• This mobile RPG features new events and collaborations with other titles in Square Enix’s storied franchise and even Ariana Grande! Each event brings new characters and limited-time equipment and item rewards—once the event ends you might not be able to obtain them again. Keep an eye on the latest events in the Vortex, and pay a visit to King Mog in the Farplane to exchange event tokens for some awesome items.

7. Espers!!!

• No Final Fantasy is complete without summons. Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has a number of Espers that you will need to find throughout the world and battle in order to bring them under your control. You may have to do some hunting to find the location of these Espers, so make sure you talk to NPCs in towns as they might provide the key you are looking for.

8. Use Backup Characters in Expeditions

• Final Fantasy Brave Exvius features a huge number of characters, but what should you do with the units you aren’t bringing into battle? That’s where Expeditions come in; you can send units you aren’t using at the moment on Expeditions, and they can bring you back some great rewards. While a unit is on an Expedition, you won’t be able to use them in other battles, so make sure you plan out who you will be using in your main party first.

9. Friend Units

• Never go alone into battle — you can bring one additional friend unit to support your party in almost any mission. Whether you’re short on healing power, or need an extra attacker to deal damage, friend units are always worth bringing. Just remember, there is a limit to the number of friends you can have at one time, so choose a good variety of different units.

10. Star Quartz – Fat Chocobos

• You might notice that you receive a sparkling rainbow gem as a reward for completing quests, battling in the Arena, or in treasure chests throughout the world. These Star Quartz are rare yet valuable item — but what do you do with them? It just so happens there is a certain feathered friend who loves Star Quartz: Fat Chocobo. Many Fat Chocobos hide in towns throughout the world of Lapis, and each has unique items you can buy. Make sure you think hard about what you’ll purchase first — Star Quartz are rare and you won’t be able to get everything.

