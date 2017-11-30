Amazon’s Champions Of Fire: Gassy Mexican, Pokimane, Yassuo Enter The Fray

Amazon’s Casual Mobile Gaming Competition ‘Champions of Fire’ kicks off this weekend, featuring some major names like Swiftor, NampaiKid, Mystic7, NothernLion, Hafu, Naomi Kyle, Avajaijai, and XChocoBars.

But now, three new challengers have entered the fray; Gassy Mexican, Pokimane, and Yassuo! Plus Mcjuggernuggets, an actor with over a billion YouTube views, and The Dutch DJ R3Hab, winner of IDMA’s Breakthrough Artist Award, and holder of 20 Million Social Media Followers will be making appearances too!

With a combined 2.3 million followers across their Twitter and Twitch.TV channels, Amazon’s looking to get a lot of eyeballs on this ‘Champions of Fire’ event – which is free and open to the public (get tickets here). The competition will see famous YouTubers, Twitch Streamers, and overall gaming ‘influencers’ compete across several casual mobile games with high skill ceilings at the Time Inc. Studio in New York City.

The games being played include Beach Buggy Racing, Beat Fever, Cooking Craze, Minion Rush, Flappy Bird, Pacman 256, Real Racing 3, and Sonic Forces Battle. The announcement of new participants came in conjunction with the announcement of another game being added to the weekend’s proceedings: Dancing Line, a trace-the-line style maze puzzler with an incredible soundtrack and steep difficulty curve:

The head-to-dead bracket style competition is being waged over $50,000 in prize money, which will be divvied up among the winners.

This is the latest in a series of competitions and tournaments designed to help Amazon corner the mobile e-sports market. Their ‘Mobile Masters’ series features the ‘best of the best’ in games like World of Tanks Blitz, Power Rangers: Legacy War, and Vain Glory. The most recent tournament, Mobile Masters: Las Vegas, saw over $50,000 won by mobile players.

If Mobile Masters is the PGA Tour, think of Champions of Fire as a Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a serious competition with an all-in-fun vibe and featuring some notable celebrity personalities; the idea being to get as many eyes as possible on the Amazon Mobile Masters bandwagon, while celebrating the joy of gaming via the obviously appealing personas of the participants.

It seems to be a viable strategy. Based on the coverage at this noble publication, traffic for The Champions Of Fire Tournament has been significantly more popular than coverage for the Mobile Masters events. Ideally some the following will stick around for future tournaments which are slick and often times action packed.

For now, be sure to tune in to Amazon’s Champions of Fire on Twitch.TV or on Amazon.com, and see who is the best of the best amongst some of the Internet’s most personable, popular, and competitive gamers.