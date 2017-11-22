10 Best Nintendo Gifts for Switch Owners (2018)

Looking for some awesome Nintendo gifts? We’ve got you covered with the list below.

If there’s one video game console I had to recommend for the 2018 holiday shopping season, it’s the Nintendo Switch, hands-down. Nintendo’s latest home console/handheld hybrid is our new favorite device of the year, and it’s one that I’ve personally been using the most.

There are so many great Switch games available already, as this year brought us Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. With so much to love about the Switch, there’s no wonder why Switch fans are as rabid as they are. In fact, most Switch fans, including myself, can’t stop talking about how great the device is and how much fun they’re having with it. And if they’re like me, they’re constantly on the hunt for the best Nintendo Switch accessories and merch.

So, if you know someone who just can’t shutup about the Switch, there is already a plethora of Switch accessories and merchandise available that they’ll surely love. Here are the top 10 best Nintendo gifts for Nintendo Switch fans:

1. AmazonBasics Grip Kit for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

The one big complaint about the the Nintendo Switch is that the Joy Con controllers feel super awkward to hold, especially for an extended period of time. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to tap out of a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sesh because my hand was too cramped to continue playing.

Now, there are actual Joy-Con holders that turn those small Joy Cons into a much more comfortable, average-looking controller. Each of these Joy Con grip kits comes with two Joy Con comfort grips and two extra thumb sticks. It’s available in Blue, Yellow, Red, and Black. It’s one of the most awesome gifts for Nintendo Switch gamers because of how much use they’ll get out of it (and it’s stellar price point of just $12).

Price: $11.99

2. Mumba Case for Switch

Protecting that expensive Switch hardware is also essential for prolonging the life and enjoyment of the Nintendo Switch, and one of our favorite Switch cases is the Mumba Case. It’s made out of scratch-resistant polycarbonate and it has a shock-resistant TPU bumper. It’s super easy to install (just clicks on like any smartphone case would). Not only does it add protection for your Switch’s delicate hardware, but it also adds an enhanced grip, making it easier and more comfortable to hold than just using the naked Switch.

There are currently four colors available: Green, Blue, Clear/Black, and Red/Black. Hopefully, they’ll add some more nuanced colors and designs eventually, but for now, we’re happy with our green one.

Price: $19.99

3. SteelSeries Arctis 3

Every gamer needs a great headset to keep them isolated from the distractions around him/her. For the Nintendo Switch, the perfect headset is the SteelSeries Arctis 3. It’s equal parts comfort and great sound, and it looks great, too. It has remarkable style, and it comes in five different color options: Black, White, Boreal Blue, Slate Grey, and Solar Red. It also works with other consoles like PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile as well, so it’s quite versatile. It’s lightweight, so carrying it around with your Nintendo Switch isn’t an issue.

Price: $74.99 (6 percent off MSRP)

4. Neon Yellow Nintendo Joy-Con

While we’re a little mad that Nintendo decided to come up with new colored Joy-Con months after the console’s initial launch, the Neon Yellow Nintendo Joy-Con look great. It’s the exact same Joy-Con that Nintendo Switch users are already used to, but this one has a neon yellow color. It’s great for those who need an extra controller or simply hate the plain black ones that come with their console.

Price: $79.99

5. PDP Nintendo Switch Elite Player Backpack

Remember Karen from the original Nintendo Switch marketing materials? Well, Karen sure liked to take her Switch with her everywhere she went. If they frequently bring their Switch with them to family gatherings or hangout sessions with their friends, the PDP Nintendo Switch Elite Player Backpack makes for a great Christmas gift. It’s sleek-looking, sure, but it’s also super handy. It has a spacious design that fits a console, 6 extra Joy Con, the dock, all of the cables, games, headphones, pro controller, and other accessories. It has internal pockets for each of their Switch items, and each of those pockets have a screen-printed icon to show what’s supposed to go in it. And, the PDP Elite Player Backpack is officially licensed by Nintendo, so you know it’s a high quality product.

Price: $48.84

6. SanDisk 128GB microSDXC USH-I Micro SD card

Now that it is has come down to a respectable price, the SanDisk line of Nintendo Switch-branded microSDXC microSD cards is top notch. They have a 128GB microSD card available now that’s perfect for expanding your Nintendo Switch’s memory (which is already an absolute must for anyone who has more than a couple of games. While game file sizes for the Switch vary greatly, the internal storage space for the Switch is undeniably insufficient, as it only comes with 32GB of stock storage space. That means if they were to have Breath of the Wild (which is over 14GB) and Doom (13.1 GB), they’re already near full. A microSD is an absolute must for Switch owners, and the SanDisk microSDXC is the highest quality option because you’re getting a trusted storage brand.

Price: $69.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

7. Nintendo Switch Battery Case 6500mAh

While the Nintendo Switch battery is already pretty good, you can actually add a third party battery case to your console to extend its lie dramatically. Check out this Nintendo Switch Battery Case by Antank, which turns your Switch into a longer-lasting handheld. It has 6500mAh capacity, and it has four LED lights on the back to indicate its battery level. The case also has two improved kickstands that have 3 different adjustable angles, and on the top of the case there’s room for two extra game cards.

The original Switch battery comes in at 4,310mAh, so 6,500mAh is a big step up. It’s one of the best Nintendo Switch cases available, as it’ll add hours of game time on a single charge, and that’s why it’s a Christmas gift that any Nintendo Switch fan will be thankful for.

Price: $48.99

8. Super Mario Odyssey amiibo Wedding 3-Pack

What do the Super Mario Odyssey amiibo do? They serve two functions. First, they add in-game extras into the game like the Mario Wedding Suit, the Peach Wedding Dress (Yes, Mario can wear the dress), and the Bowser Wedding suit. On top of that, each of the 3 amiibo also give special perks to players: Peach refills hearts, Mario gives players a few seconds of invulnerability, and Bowser will point out the location of the local currency to make them easier to find. But we find that the best use for the amiibo is to display on a shelf, because look absolutely fantastic. That’s why you should buy them the Super Mario Odyssey Wedding amiibo 3-Pack.

Price: $54.98

9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link Nendoroid (Deluxe)

Sure, Super Mario Odyssey is great, but let’s not forget about the game that launched with the Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. With Link looking the best he’s ever looked and the game having such a unique aesthetic, it should be no surprise that the Good Smile Breath of the Wild Link Nendoroid looks so great. This deluxe version of the Nendroid comes with a horse, hood, cluc, chicken leg, and more accessories.

Price: $55.78 (17 percent off MSRP)

10. Little Buddy Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Bokoblin Stuffed Plush

Also from Breath of the Wild is this Bokoblin Stuffed Plush from Little Buddy, and it looks absolutely great. It’s roughly 8″ tall, and it’s a limited edition. It’s an official Little Buddy product, so you know it’s a high quality Zelda plush. This red Bokoblin comes complete with his club and traditional garb, and he’ll look great on your favorite Switch fan’s shelf.

Price: $26.37 (6 percent off MSRP)

