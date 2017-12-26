Blossom Tales Nintendo Switch Review

Game: Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch (reviewed) Publisher: FDG Entertainment Developer: Castle Pixel

Blossom Tales, a game almost certainly inspired by The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, has finally made its way to the Nintendo Switch.

The game will put you in control of Lily, Knight of the Rose as you hack-and-slash your way through several dungeons in hopes of protecting the kingdom being described in your grandpa’s story, which basically name drops Link. There will be five different dungeons to romp through so there is plenty of content in this budget priced game.

If you are a fan of the old-school top-down Zelda games then you’ll find a lot to enjoy with this title. In fact, it’s not even the first game to be inspired by Zelda (also published by FDG Entertainment) to hit the console. While the Zelda influence is quite obvious, you’ll quickly discover that this title sets out to carve a name of its own.

The game itself has good pacing and charming dialogue that will keeps players hooked through its roughly 10 hour campaign. Blossom Tales isn’t a very hard game by any means and that might be a turn off to some players. While Zelda games aren’t really ever that hard it seems like Blossom Tales takes that formula and somehow makes it even easier.

You begin the game with a sword and shield but you will have the ability to collect additional items along the way that will help you in your adventure. Instead of having a quiver of arrows or a bag of bombs, Blossom Tales instead uses a magic bar that is depleted as you use these items. This helps streamline things a little as it cuts out the need to collect an abundance of arrows, bombs and whatever else you may need on your adventure.

Outside of the five dungeons, there are also numerous side quests to complete. Unfortunately, this is where a problem comes into since this game is so heavily reliant on old-school Zelda games. While older games got away with it, newer games and gamers these days pretty much expect a list of side quests to appear but that isn’t the case with Blossom Tales. Instead, you’ll have to remember who you talked to for quests and what to do for them. This may not be an issue for many players but for a game in 2017 (almost 2018) this is pretty much a staple.

What really lets Blossom Tales spread its wings are the dungeons. While the first one is rather easy, you’ll quickly find that the dungeons are the most difficult part of this game. This doesn’t mean the difficulty ramps up a ton but you will have to solve basic puzzles and this is definitely where the game will shine for you.

Basically this game will come down to whether you were a fan of A Link to the Past or not. If that style of game didn’t suit you then you might want to end up passing on this title. The bottom line is this is an excellent game that perfectly suits the Switch. If you’re a fan of this style of game, you should definitely give this game a try.

Score: 8/10

Pros:

Lots of Zelda influence

Witty humor and fun writing

Cool dungeons

Short, but sweet

Cons: